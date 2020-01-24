Mona's Musings : Social equality and collective resistance

Thrown into deep panic, hundreds and thousands of Indians flocked to shops for daily necessities. Others faced immediate financial difficulties. Statistics from India's finance ministry have shown that around 90% of the country's workforce (roughly 424 million people) worked in the informal economy, serving as milkmen, rickshaw drivers, hawkers and more. Living on daily wages, they are vulnerable to a lockdown cutting off their source of income and leaving them in the stark danger of starvation. To cut down on expenses, many tried to catch the last train back to their home villages where rent and food are cheaper. The mass exodus might lead to the spread of COVID-19, against the government's intention. Those who failed to leave the cities had no choice but to stay in their cramped houses where social distancing is impossible.

On the other side of the globe, people of colour were found to have a higher mortality rate when they contracted COVID-19. Surgeon General Jerome Adams of the USA made it clear that these people are not biologically or genetically predisposed (更可能) to get COVID-19, but rather, "socially predisposed" to the virus. Although Adams didn't further illustrate the "social ills" he was alluding to, statistics have shown that black Americans and other minorities are subjected to structural, cross-generational poverty, which translates into congested living environments, long working hours, lower education, unhealthy lifestyle and insufficient healthcare. Deep-seated racism also made it hard for coloured people to get unbiased health opinions from their doctors.

If anything is more disheartening than the pandemic, which has now infected over two million across the world, it is the social inequality that it mercilessly exposed. Shortsightedness of governments and self-entitlement of people with a vested interest have long left structural inequality unattended. Sadly, when the storm sweeps, everyone pays, and the underprivileged pay disproportionately. If we are to truly combat future pandemics, not only do we need more accurate scientific testing, but we also need long-term planning to create a more resilient population capable of collectively facing adversities.

