名人教英文：「照肺」與訓斥

這個照肺，英文怎樣說好呢？自然不能直譯為having a lung x ray taken，英文比較接近的說法，是given a dressing-down。

這dressing down，跟衣服無關，to give someone a dressing down等於to give a severe reprimand（嚴厲訓斥），亦即：

‧To speak angrily to someone because they have done something wrong. 怒斥某人，因為他做錯了事。

‧He gave her a dressing-down for being late. 因為她遲到，他訓斥了她一頓。

‧The official received a public dressing-down. 官員受到公開訓斥。

這就令人聯想到警方高層說已「訓斥」涉事的警察，看這句本地西報新聞標題：

‧Hong Kong protests: police officer reprimanded after he was filmed saying he would celebrate student Chow Tsz-lok's death 'with champagne'. 香港示威：警察因被拍攝到說會「開香檳」慶祝科大學生周梓樂之死，受到訓斥。

問題來了，來來去去只是訓斥，沒有下文也沒有代價，dressing-down似乎缺乏了「照肺」包含的更嚴厲、坦白從寬的味道。

要加重語氣，或可自行加料：to come clean、to spill the beans。

To come clean與「乾淨」有點關係，是指to be completely honest, keep nothing hidden，完全清心直說，一點也不隱藏。

‧He was given a dressing-down and warned to come clean. 他受到訓斥及警告要坦白道來。

To spill the beans原本亦跟豆豆有關，話說古希臘人用黑色或白色豆不記名投票，來表達贊成或反對，今日沿用為to tell people secret information，有「爆料」之意。

‧She was given a dressing-down and demanded to spill the beans. 她受到訓斥及命令須和盤托出。

回說dressing-down，有一個講法是航海術語，說船的帆（sails）舊了，不能再乘風，就要拆下來（to be dressed down: taken down and re-dressed with oil and wax, to make them hold the wind again），塗油及蠟後方再重用。

當然，dress down另解作穿著低調，近年有dress-down day，又叫casual Friday，就是指星期五上班便服日。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com