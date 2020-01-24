Write on...Steinbeck's monterey: friends, neighbours or passers-by

They were at my house where Vivian saw one of Steinbeck's books on my writing table. "Oh, we know him, "Vivian said, and she told how she and Matt had catered the party, describing how John sat alone in a corner wearing the cape. "Everyone had to go over to him," she said. "I thought he was being a snob. But at the end of the night he got up and said, "I've seen your side of the hill, who's in favour of seeing how the rest of the world lives?" And off we went to his house in Pacific Grove where he showed everyone how to drink wine out of a gallon jug resting it on their shoulders," she added.

Listening to her story, I was sure Steinbeck had given the Pebble Beach crowd a two-fingered salute, but I was left wondering about the cape. Years later I would read a letter John Steinbeck had written to his soon-to-be second wife, Gwendolyn Conger, in which he told of some neighbour kids in Pacific Grove who appeared at a party dressed in capes. He said he thought it might be amusing if he were to venture out wearing one. So obviously he did. Mystery solved.

The more I think about those days when I lived in that artist's community on Huckleberry Hill in Monterey, the more I regret not asking more questions or listening to more tales. I should have been more inquisitive. But at that time there were so many people around who today would be followed by a gaggle of fans and reporters determined to make them "unusual," "different", or set apart: Marlon Brando; Steve McQueen, Eldon Dedini the cartoonist; John Steinbeck; Shirley Temple Black; Doris Day; poets Eric Barker and Robinson Jeffers, Bing Crosby; Joan Fontaine; Clark Gable; Joan Baez; Frank Sinatra; Kim Novak, Bobby Dylan; writers Ward Moore and Milton Mayer and Winston Elstob and Martin Flavin and Bob Bradford, Lester Gorn, Dennis Murphy, Bruce Ariss, Jean Ariss, and Hunter S. Thompson; painters Ephraim Doner, Barbara Stevenson Graham, Liza Wurtzman and so, so many more; art collector Willy Schumacher; cartoonists Hank Ketcham and Gus Arriola; photographers Morley Baer, John Livingston, Al Weber, Brett, Cole, and Edward Weston, Imogen Cunningham, Ruth Bernhard and Ansel Adams...

Writers, poets, painters, sculptors, photographers, actors... the list is long, and for the most part they were treated as friends or neighbours or passers-by. Like everyone else in those days, there were so many of us creative souls struggling to achieve success that when someone who had accomplished the impossible dream came through, we, for the most part, merely shrugged and took it for granted. After all, we were aiming for the top too. Some of us made it, most of us didn't, but oh, what I'd give today to be able to talk to Bruce and Jean Ariss about John and Carol Steinbeck, and about Ed Ricketts and William Saroyan. And what I'd give now to have that chance to spend a week talking to that fellow named Roland, the one who lived in Taos with Frieda and D.H. Lawrence.

(C) John Bell Smithback

■by John Bell Smithback