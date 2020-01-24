A Test Taker's Journey : IELTS writing task 1: Vocabulary for making comparisons (2)

SITUATION 4: Talking about the biggest / smallest / highest / lowest figure. For example, consider Table 1.

Suppose that we want to highlight Country A. We can say:

( k ) Country A exports a larger amount / quantity of maize than the two other countries combined.

( l ) Country A is the leading / primary exporter of maize, accounting for more than half of the total.

SITUATION 5: What if percentages are involved? Take a look at Table 2.

Again, you want to focus on the browser with the highest market share. You can write:

( m ) Waterlion is the browser with the highest market share.

( n ) Waterlion is used by a higher percentage of users than the other browsers.

( o ) Waterlion is the most popular internet browser.

SITUATION 6: Suppose that you are given a diagram showing that countries with higher obesity rates have higher incidences of heart disease. The word "correlate" can be used.

( p ) A higher obesity rate correlates with a higher incidence of heart disease.

( q ) There is a positive correlation between the obesity rate and the incidence of heart disease.

SITUATION 7: Suppose that you are given a graph that shows a completely opposite relationship. For example, if the graph is about the GDP per capita of different nations and their illiteracy rates, and they show an inverse relationship, we can say:

( r ) GDP per capita correlates inversely with the illiteracy rate across nations.

( s ) Across nations, there is a negative correlation between GDP per capita and the illiteracy rate.

You might be tempted to use the word "proportional" in the above sentences. Apart from the fact that "proportional" is an adjective and "correlation" is a noun, there is an important difference in meaning. If two figures "correlate" positively, it simply means that they "are closely connected to each other or one causes the other". However, consider the following situation:

( t ) If you are found guilty of accepting bribes, your sentence will be proportional to the amount of money taken.

This means that an offender's sentence does not merely go up with the size of the bribe, but they also go up at the same rate.

Here ends our discussion of vocabulary for making comparisons. In the next issue, we will move on to the last component of our answer for task (1): the detail paragraphs.

