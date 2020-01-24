Editorial : HSBC stops paying dividends

Its Hong Kong operations are the primary source of its revenues and income, accounting for one third of its revenues and half of its income before tax. There was a time when HSBC, nicknamed the "big elephant", played a pivotal role in Hong Kong's stock markets, determining the rise and fall of the Hang Seng Index. Over the past ten years or so, it has lost its glory. However, for some historical reasons, some retail investors still feel a kind of bonding with the British major bank headquartered in London, thinking that HSBC has been closely connected with Hong Kong through thick and thin. During the anti-amendment storm last year, some citizens were reduced to tears by the sabotage of the bronze lions outside HSBC's headquarters in Central. This shows HSBC's brand still carries a symbolic meaning in Hong Kong.

Also impacted by the 2008 financial crisis, HSBC had to announce a rights issue in order to raise funds and save itself. Back then HSBC made an emotional appeal to retail investors and called for confidence in the bank, pleading with them to help and tide each other over. It said it would never forget about that. Ultimately, a high proportion of Hong Kong retail investors participated in the rights issue. Since 2006, HSBC has insisted on paying dividends for 14 years. Its cash dividends have amounted to hundreds of billions of Hong Kong dollars over the years. In recent years, HSBC's performance has been mediocre and not as good as that of Hang Seng Bank. However, as a typical dividend-paying stock it continues to endear itself to many retail investors, especially those relying on dividends for their livelihood and well-to-do retirees. Early last month Europe and the US began to see major outbreaks, and the heavy-handed tactics employed by the US failed to stop the stock markets from tanking. In spite of this, however, many retail investors continued to build "a wall of flesh and blood" to prop up HSBC's stock price. They did not expect that HSBC would go back on its word and call off the issuance of dividends. Ordinary shareholders who have been affected inevitably feel betrayed. Some retirees who had planned to rely on dividends for their livelihood have been caught off guard financially.

Western multinational corporations often market themselves as corporations of the world. However, when a major crisis breaks out, they are loyal to the national interest more than anything else. On such occasions, Western governments, for the sake of economic security and financial stability, stop talking loftily about respect for free market principles or the protection of investors. That HSBC has called off the issuance of dividends might be in Britain's national interest. But it is highly questionable whether this is fair to ordinary shareholders in Hong Kong.

明報社評2020.04.02：匯控「救國」不派息 香港散戶意難平

匯控及渣打銀行因應疫情，年底前不再派息，匯控原先承諾本月中派發的中期息化為烏有，本港持股散戶，特別是已退休的「食息一族」怨聲載道。疫情打擊全球經濟，惟匯控並無資金問題，毋須「撲水」，對小股民而言，明明說好了的派息承諾可以忽然不算數，事件有損匯控商譽，匯控一句「感到遺憾」難以消解散戶怒氣。

香港業務是匯控收入和利潤最大來源，貢獻約三分之一的收入和一半的稅前盈利。曾幾何時，這頭「大笨象」在香港股壇更是舉足輕重，恒指是升是跌，還看匯控股價走勢，即使近10多年風光不再，基於歷史原因，部分股民對這間以倫敦為總部的英資大行，至今仍有一些情意結，覺得匯控與香港緊扣相連、休戚與共。去年反修例風暴期間，有市民眼看中環匯控「總行」門外銅獅子遭破壞，更感觸落淚，足證匯豐這個品牌在香港仍然具有象徵意義。

2008年金融海嘯，匯控亦受衝擊，需要供股集資救亡，當日匯控對本港股民動之以情，信心喊話，呼籲本港散户相助，共渡時艱，匯控對此不會忘記，云云，最終香港股民參與供股的比例亦相當高。自2006年至今，14年間匯控一直堅持分紅派息，累計現金分紅數以千億港元計。雖然近年匯控業績表現平平，比不上恒生銀行，可是作為典型的收息股，仍然有不少散戶鍾情，尤其是「食息一族」和有積蓄的退休人士。即使上月初歐美疫情大爆發，美國重招救市也阻不了股市暴挫，本港不少散戶仍然發揮「血肉長城」作用，幫手支持匯控股價，沒料到匯控竟會背棄派息承諾，突然叫停派息，受影響散戶難免有被出賣之感。一些退休人士原本打算以股息作為生活費，更是大失預算。

西方跨國企業常標榜以全球為家，一旦重大危機爆發，優先效忠對象仍是國家利益，西方各國政府為了經濟安全和金融穩定，也不會繼續高談什麼尊重自由經濟原則又或保障投資者。匯控放棄派息，也許符合英國國家利益，然而對遠在香港的小股東是否公道，確是一大疑問。

■Glossary

renege (on sth) : to break a promise, an agreement, etc.

pivotal : of great importance because other things depend on it

through thick and thin : even when there are problems or difficulties