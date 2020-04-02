Word Puzzle

1. In the countryside, natural lines of running water that go into rivers.

7. A gap in a list that might be used for something later: a _____-holder.

8. The word used by movie directors to end a filming session.

9. The person who lives (or works, or stands) next to you.

11. A: Do we have any choice, B?

B: No, we must go, like it or _____.

12. An aristocrat, a person regarded as high-born, upper class.

14. To introduce a performer to an audience.

Clues Down

2. It sounds like a hot drink, but it could be an afternoon meal.

3. Animals that never forget, so some people believe.

4. A prefix meaning 'very small'; think of what to use to see very small things.

5. The first moves of a game like Chess perhaps: the _______ moves.

6. Suffered from having very little food to eat, or none at all.

10. A prefix for events taking place among teams or places.

13. A roughly spherical bread item, used to make a burger.

■by David Foulds