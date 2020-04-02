Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. In the countryside, natural lines of running water that go into rivers.
7. A gap in a list that might be used for something later: a _____-holder.
8. The word used by movie directors to end a filming session.
9. The person who lives (or works, or stands) next to you.
11. A: Do we have any choice, B?
B: No, we must go, like it or _____.
12. An aristocrat, a person regarded as high-born, upper class.
14. To introduce a performer to an audience.
Clues Down
2. It sounds like a hot drink, but it could be an afternoon meal.
3. Animals that never forget, so some people believe.
4. A prefix meaning 'very small'; think of what to use to see very small things.
5. The first moves of a game like Chess perhaps: the _______ moves.
6. Suffered from having very little food to eat, or none at all.
10. A prefix for events taking place among teams or places.
13. A roughly spherical bread item, used to make a burger.