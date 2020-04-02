名人教英文：To sugar the pill 使難過事情較為好受

費倫茨：我們的球會有點頭痛事。

Gus: Is it serious?

古斯：嚴重嗎？

Ferenc: Well it's serious enough. Harry Gibb has been our youth coach for over twenty years now and he's getting a bit old for the job and out-of-date in his methods. The youth team is losing more and more matches.

費倫茨：頗為嚴重。過去二十多年，哈里·布吉一直擔任少年球隊教練，但現在他年紀稍嫌太大，教法也有點過時，少年隊吃的敗仗愈來愈多。

Gus: Well you need to get him to resign and appoint someone younger and more modern in their approach.

古斯：那你得要他辭職，改任一個年紀較輕、教法較入時的教練。

Ferenc: Ah that's just it. He's such a nice man, everybody likes him and it would hit him hard to give it up.

費倫茨：問題就在這裏。哈里為人非常和善，人人都喜歡他，要他離職，對他會是一大打擊。

Gus: Well, you need to sugar the pill?

古斯：那麼，何不教他離職愜意一點？

Ferenc: How could we do that?

費倫茨：怎麼辦才好呢？

Gus: You could make him honorary youth president or something like that. Something with an impressive title and a few duties attached to give him something to do.

古斯：你可以委任他做名譽會長之類，總之頭銜要夠堂皇，附帶一點兒職責，使他有點事做。

Ferenc: Hmm, I'm not sure. I'll see what the others think. The thing is we don't want to hurt his feelings. He's contributed so much to the club.

費倫茨：唔，這樣好不好，我不知道，會問問其他人意見。要緊的是別使他難過。他多年來對球會貢獻不少。

To sugar the pill或作to sweeten the pill，直譯是「給藥包上糖衣」。Pill是「藥丸」，可引伸解作「不能不做的苦事」，常見於a bitter pill to swallow一語。給苦藥包糖衣，就是「使難過的事較為好受」，例如：When I refused his request for promotion, I sugared the pill by adding that he would be considered for promotion next year（我拒絕了他升職的要求，但為使他好過一點，告訴他說，明年會考慮給他升職）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。