名人教英文：To sugar the pill 使難過事情較為好受

費倫茨:我們的球會有點頭痛事。

Gus: Is it serious?

古斯:嚴重嗎?

Ferenc: Well it's serious enough. Harry Gibb has been our youth coach for over twenty years now and he's getting a bit old for the job and out-of-date in his methods. The youth team is losing more and more matches.

費倫茨:頗為嚴重。過去二十多年,哈里·布吉一直擔任少年球隊教練,但現在他年紀稍嫌太大,教法也有點過時,少年隊吃的敗仗愈來愈多。

Gus: Well you need to get him to resign and appoint someone younger and more modern in their approach.

古斯:那你得要他辭職,改任一個年紀較輕、教法較入時的教練。

Ferenc: Ah that's just it. He's such a nice man, everybody likes him and it would hit him hard to give it up.

費倫茨:問題就在這裏。哈里為人非常和善,人人都喜歡他,要他離職,對他會是一大打擊。

Gus: Well, you need to sugar the pill?

古斯:那麼,何不教他離職愜意一點?

Ferenc: How could we do that?

費倫茨:怎麼辦才好呢?

Gus: You could make him honorary youth president or something like that. Something with an impressive title and a few duties attached to give him something to do.

古斯:你可以委任他做名譽會長之類,總之頭銜要夠堂皇,附帶一點兒職責,使他有點事做。

Ferenc: Hmm, I'm not sure. I'll see what the others think. The thing is we don't want to hurt his feelings. He's contributed so much to the club.

費倫茨:唔,這樣好不好,我不知道,會問問其他人意見。要緊的是別使他難過。他多年來對球會貢獻不少。

To sugar the pill或作to sweeten the pill,直譯是「給藥包上糖衣」。Pill是「藥丸」,可引伸解作「不能不做的苦事」,常見於a bitter pill to swallow一語。給苦藥包糖衣,就是「使難過的事較為好受」,例如:When I refused his request for promotion, I sugared the pill by adding that he would be considered for promotion next year(我拒絕了他升職的要求,但為使他好過一點,告訴他說,明年會考慮給他升職)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。