Editorial : Exigencies of pandemic call for wartime mindset

It is uncertain when Hong Kong's "economic winter" will end. The pandemic has brought the Hong Kong-bound tourist industry to a halt. Unpaid leave is common, and many people have had almost no income. The pandemic has also dealt a heavy blow to local consumption, with the catering and retail industries bearing its brunt. Yesterday (March 31) the government announced that consumption in Hong Kong had fallen for 13 months in a row. Total retail sales in February amounted to around $22.7 billion, a sharp fall of 44% year on year. That was even greater than the drop in January, which was 21.4%. It was also the greatest monthly decline on record. The government said that Hong Kong was facing an unprecedented economic shock, and the retail industry is facing an extremely difficult situation in the short term.

The pandemic has triggered a three-fold crisis, affecting public health, the economy and financing simultaneously. What has complicated matters is that these three fronts are inextricably entwined. Efforts to save one front could intensify the crisis on another. As the pandemic is out of control in the West, Hong Kong people have returned to Hong Kong from Europe and the US in droves, resulting in a sharp increase in imported cases in Hong Kong. This has heightened the risk of a major community outbreak day by day. Trying to break the chains of infection at community level, the government has introduced tough measures for social distancing, imposing restrictions on the number of diners and public gatherings of more than four people. For restaurants and many retailers, this is a heavy blow. In places like the UK, the government has not only imposed tough social distancing measures but also offered subsidies to businesses affected. It has, for example, paid certain proportions of their employees' salaries in exchange for employers' retention of their jobs. No doubt the Hong Kong government should offer such assistance as well. As long as the amount of money involved is reasonable, it is believed that the public will accept it. The government has said that it will launch the second phase of the Anti-epidemic Fund, mobilising tens of billions of Hong Kong dollars to help businesses and employees in deep water. To show its sincerity, the government should meet with stakeholders and propose a concrete relief plan that is reasonable and appropriate. The private sector should also understand that it is necessary to have the common good in mind in the face of a pandemic. Now is not the time to make outrageous demands, nor should they threaten to stage a shopkeeper's strike as a means of negotiation.

As the markets have not been able to undergo self-adjustments at once, the government should put aside the burden of the free market and think about whether it can assume the role of a "wartime coordinator of economic activities" and promote an organic pairing of new demand and supply of services amid the pandemic rather than leaving the economy on life support. For example, is it possible for landlords to cooperate with restaurants in their shopping malls and ask tour guides who are temporarily out of work to help with the delivery of takeaway food? As business is dismal for school bus operators, is it possible for them to go into partnership with fast delivery couriers to help with the delivery? With imagination one can think of many different combinations that can be considered. The government can contact different industries actively to understand their situations and market demand so as to bring about better pairing of demand and supply.

明報社評2020.04.01：「吊鹽水」難應付持久戰 政府須「戰時經濟」思維

疫情重挫全球經濟，香港亦面對前所未見衝擊，2月零售業銷貨額急跌44%，是歷來最大跌幅，港府因應疫情推出新措施，限制食肆和4人以上公眾聚會，經濟難免雪上加霜，政府短期須加強紓困力度撐經濟保就業，支援受影響行業及打工仔，同時亦要有應付持久戰打算。

香港經濟寒冬不知何時結束，疫情之下訪港旅遊業停頓，無薪假情况普遍，不少人近乎零收入；疫情嚴重打擊本地消費，飲食業和零售業首當其衝。昨天政府公布，本港零售市道連續13個月下跌，2月份零售業總銷售貨值約為227億元，按年急跌44%，跌幅較1月的21.4%更大，是有紀錄以來最大單月跌幅，政府形容香港正面對史無前例的經濟打擊，零售業環境短期極為嚴峻。

疫情同時引爆公共衛生、經濟和金融三重危機，更複雜是三者交織糾纏，出手救這邊，可能加深另一邊危機。西方疫情失控，大批港人從歐美返港，香港輸入病例大增，社區大爆發風險日增，政府為了設法切斷社區傳播鏈，推出嚴厲社交疏離措施，包括限制食肆入座人數及4人以上公眾聚會，對食肆及不少零售商戶均是沉重打擊。放眼英國等地，當局推出嚴厲社交疏離措施之餘，均有補助受影響商戶，諸如代付一定比例薪酬換取僱主不炒人，港府當然亦應提供支援，只要金額合理，相信公眾亦會接受。政府表示會啟動第二輪抗疫基金，再次動用數以百億計港元，協助水深火熱行業及員工。當局應展示誠意，與相關持份者會面，盡快提出一個合理合度的具體援助方案，至於業界亦應明白，疫症當前必須顧全大我，現在不是開天索價的時候，更不應該以罷市作為談判要脅手段。

市場無法一下子自行調節，政府應該拋開自由市場包袱，思考能否扮演「戰時經濟活動協調者」角色，促進疫下市場新需求和服務供應的有機結合，而非僅僅「吊鹽水」。商場業主可否與場內食肆合作，找暫時無工開的旅行社導遊幫手送外賣？校巴公司生意慘淡，若暫時伙拍速遞公司協助送貨又如何？只要肯想像，總有很多配對組合可以考慮，當局可積極接觸不同業界，了解各方情况和市場需求，讓供與求有較佳的結合。

■Glossary生字

exigency : a need or demand that you must deal with immediately

in deep water : in trouble or difficulty

on life support : relying on measures that keep sb/sth alive or functional