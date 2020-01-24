Music to Your Ears：A musical, English childhood

Hello, this is Michael Liu writing! Don't mistake me for Mr Michael Agopsowicz, who invited me to be a guest writer! Have you ever asked your English teacher how you can improve your English, to which one of the replies is usually, ''watch more English TV programmes and listen to English music''? Speaking from personal experience, I can most certainly tell you that that's the truth!

I arrived in England at the age of seven not speaking a word of English and these days I work in Hong Kong as a Native English Teacher! The funny thing is, I really don't recall having problems picking up and learning the language. That might have been because I attended a school where I was one of only three coloured kids and was immediately immersed in the language. I couldn't escape from it, no matter where I turned, there it was, English! Now, that's what I call 100% total English immersion!

I do recall listening to a lot of English music, especially from the radio, and one song that stood out for me in the early 80s was ''One Day in Your Life'', a romantic ballad by Michael Jackson. Although this song was a huge hit and the sixth best-selling single of 1981 in the UK, Michael Jackson actually recorded it in 1974 while he was still with Motown Records. The timeless song showcases his pure and heartfelt vocal ability with the power to make you start crying as soon as the opening chords start. The haunting yet comfortable melody lifts your soul to a different world of tranquillity, harmony and most importantly love. Although this song is not as celebrated as his later releases, it is undoubtedly one of his best recordings.

So why do I say listening to English music helps? Well, in those days, there was a teen magazine called Smash Hits, and for those who grew up in the UK in the 80s, you'd be hard-pressed to see a teen without a copy! The magazine always featured a few songs with the lyrics, and I could be frequently seen in my bedroom conducting a private karaoke session with my Sony Walkman!

Warbling along to those words certainly contributed to the native English speaker I am today! Not only can it improve your pronunciation and expand your vocabulary range, listening to English music stimulates your brain, improves your memory and is infinitely enjoyable!

◆'One Day In Your Life'

One day in your life

You'll remember a place

Someone touching your face

You'll come back and you'll look around, you'll

... You'll remember the love you found here

You'll remember me somehow

Though you don't need me now

I will stay in your heart

And when things fall apart

You'll remember one day

... When you find that you're always waiting

For a love we used to share

Just call my name, and I'll be there

You'll remember me somehow

... When you find that you're always lonely

For a love we used to share

Just call my name, and I'll be there

■Quiz

Find words in the passage which could be replaced by the following:

(1) involved ___________

(2) finding it difficult ___________

(3) singing loudly ___________

■Glossary

pick up 改善

chord 和音

tranquillity 平靜

release 新唱片

■Interview by Michael Agopsowicz Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of HK Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm