Editorial：Set up makeshift hospitals for Covid-19 patients

Chair professor of HKU's microbiology department Yuen Kwok-yung believes the situation is now very severe and ''is becoming a little out of control'', as a large number of Hong Kong residents returning from overseas before March 19 have not been tested for the virus. That poses a big problem and may lead to numerous infection chains in the community. The possibility of Hong Kong seeing as many as 2,000 local cases cannot be ruled out. At present, of the 1,652 quarantine units provided altogether at the three quarantine centres in the city, more than 50% are already in use. According to the Hospital Authority, the occupancy rate of the 500-plus isolation wards is higher than 74%. Of the 1,000 isolation beds, 62% are occupied, the highest rate ever since the outbreak.

The government is now building a thousand more quarantine units and wants to have them in place before August. The Hospital Authority will also start using 400 second-tier isolation beds this week for patients who are relatively stable and show no signs of fever so as to make first-tier beds available for new cases. But doubts remain as to whether such an arrangement is sufficient or not. Lately, a patient living at a sub-divided unit revealed that after being informed of his infection, he had to wait idly at home for a day and a half before being sent to hospital. A student returning from overseas also mentioned that he had awaited hospitalisation for more than half a day after receiving the Department of Health's infection notification. The authorities also admitted that, as of yesterday (March 30), dozens of infected persons had not yet been hospitalised.

Ko Pat-sing, CEO of the Hospital Authority, says that given a short supply of isolation beds and the need to reserve beds for seriously ill patients, if there is a huge spike in confirmed infections similar to those in foreign countries, patients with mild or no symptoms can be isolated in the community. For example, they can be sent to quarantine centres like the Chun Yeung Estate.

At the time when the outbreak peaked in Wuhan, the mainland authorities built mobile cabin hospitals at speed to put infected persons together in order to treat them. Amid the severe pandemic in Europe and America in recent days, some countries have also looked at the mainland's practice and established makeshift hospitals. There is no cure for Covid-19 yet and patients have to rely on their own immune system to fight the disease. Those with a serious condition have to rely on equipment like ventilators. One major function of a makeshift hospital is placing all the patients together, isolating them and treating them at a centralised location so as to save the community at large from the spread. As the pandemic worsens in the city, the Hong Kong government should learn from the experience of the mainland and foreign countries and set up makeshift hospitals for the treatment of patients who have mild symptoms and who are recovering well.

明報社評 2020.03.31：社區大爆發風險日增 建臨時醫院收治病人

本港新型冠狀病毒肺炎病例直逼700大關，確診個案天天增加數十宗，醫療系統負荷顯著增加，公立醫院隔離病牀使用率升見新高，數十名確診者等候入院隔離，有確診者居於劏房，等了一天半仍未能入院，情况不能接受。確診者不能即時送院是危險信號，其他爆疫地區經驗顯示，無法及時收治確診者，可能是社區大爆發先兆，當局必須加快處理瓶頸。將確診者集中收治，一定比安排輕症家居隔離為佳，當局應參考方艙醫院模式，利用會展、亞博館、紅館等設施，盡快改建為臨時醫院，將輕症者集中起來，以減低社區傳播風險。

港大微生物學系講座教授袁國勇表示，3月19日前有大批海外返港市民沒有做病毒測試，形成很大問題，可能導致大量社區傳播鏈出現，現時疫情非常嚴峻，「有少少進入失控狀態」，不排除香港會出現2000宗本地個案。目前本港3間檢疫中心合共1652個檢疫單位，逾五成已使用；根據醫管局數字，500多間隔離病房，使用率超過74%，1000張隔離病牀用了62%，使用率是爆疫以來最高。

政府正增建約千個檢疫單位，希望8月前陸續到位，醫管局本周亦將啟用400張二線隔離病牀，供病情相對穩定及無發燒症狀患者入住，以便騰出一線病牀收新症，然而有關安排是否足夠，仍是一大疑問。近日有居於劏房的病人表示，接獲確診通知後，在家呆等一天半，才獲安排送院，亦有回港本地學生說，衛生署告知確診後，過了大半天方能入院。當局承認，昨天仍有數十名確診者尚未入院。

醫管局行政總裁高拔陞表示，由於隔離病牀供應緊張，亦要預留一些牀位照顧嚴重病人，倘若確診者如外國般大幅上升，症狀輕微或沒有病徵患者，可以安排社區隔離，例如入住駿洋邨等檢疫中心。

武漢爆疫高峰期，內地火速興建方艙醫院，集中收治病人；近期歐美疫情嚴峻，各國也參考內地做法，設立臨時醫院。COVID-19未有藥物可醫，現時仍得靠病人自身免疫系統抵抗，重症者則依靠呼吸機等設備幫助，臨時醫院一大作用，是將所有病人集中起來隔離處理，減少社區感染。本港疫情加劇，港府應借鑑內地及外國經驗，設立臨時醫院處理輕症者和康復進度良好的病人。

■Glossary（生字）

makeshift：​used temporarily for a particular purpose because the real thing is not available

portend／sth：to be a sign or warning of sth that is going to happen in the future, especially sth bad or unpleasant

mild：not severe or strong