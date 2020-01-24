Australian in HK : Life in post-COVID-19 HK

The article lists eight areas of life which will need to be reassessed and adjusted once the COVID-19 pandemic is controlled. All of these areas are totally relevant to Hong Kong.

Post-COVID-19 we can go two ways: we can wait until we are forced by circumstances to take action — which, unfortunately, has been the way of so many governments throughout the world when dealing with COVID-19.

Or we can proactively use this time of crisis as an opportunity to build a better world, with COVID-19 being a universal wake-up call to avoid the mistakes of the past.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm