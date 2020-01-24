John Larrysson's Column : Upper, middle and working class

The neighbours complained to the police, but the rich students refused to turn down the music and threw things at the police. The poor young man was afraid. For him, hitting the police was a serious crime that would get one sent to jail. The rich students knew that their parents could hire lawyers; for them it was just excitement. Eventually the police called those parents and the party was ended.

Class theory (simplified) divides society into three groups. The upper class get their wealth from their parents, who got it from theirs. The middle class have jobs that depend on education, such as teachers and lawyers. The working class have jobs that require physical effort and hands-on-skills, such as carpenters and factory workers.

Protesters are shocked that the police would respond when bricks are thrown at them. The police are seen as being there to keep working class people in place. It's assumed that the police, who are working class themselves, shouldn't bother mostly middle class protesters. Throwing a brick at the police isn't seen as a crime by middle class protesters, because the police are only working class.

Many foreign news outlets report on how the police have treated protesters, but they seldom mention how protesters have attacked the police with bricks, laser pointers and petrol bombs (especially at the beginning). This bias in news reporting fulfils their readers' prejudices about China. How long will we have this double-standard?

