A Book Explorer's Odyssey : Normal People

Yet I find it difficult to recommend it in good faith, for its flaws are too obvious.

Set in Rooney's native Ireland, Normal People is a love story between Marianne and Connell, classmates in a rural school. Both are bright students but from different social settings. Marianne is the daughter of lawyers, while Connell's mother works as a cleaner in Marianne's house and he never knows who his father is. They are attracted by each other very early on and have their first kiss followed by sex, but are never really boyfriend and girlfriend in the strict sense. Still they find themselves most comfortable in each other's company.

For me, Normal People contains the echoes of some of the books I have read over the years albeit with many letdowns. Character wise, it calls to mind David Nicholls's One Day, which is about friends with benefits Emma and Dexter, but it lacks the charm, humour and unpredictable turns of fate that make it a joyful read. There is a mood of melancholy pervading the book, partly due to the fact that Marianne and Connell do not find themselves to be "normal people" and are perpetually feeling out of place. This somehow reminds me of the Japanese novel Norwegian Wood, but it lacks the mystical beauty of Murakami Haruki's classic. The prose is calm, elegant and observational, not unlike that of Pride and Prejudice, though every now and then it is interrupted by f-bombs ("If I wanted you to fxxk me here, she said, would you do it?")

My greatest issue with Normal People is the protagonists themselves. Artistically speaking they are dull, plain and two-dimensional. There is an attempt to highlight their differences (he is handsome, athletic and popular at school, while she is ordinarily-looking, clumsy and considered weird), but as we read on they are very similar to all intents and purposes. Both are shy, inhibited, insecure but good-natured people, which means a clash of personalities is painfully missing. In the opening chapters Marianne comes off as acid-tongued, but this quality soon fades into sophistication (not very abnormal, after all). Both are described as smart people, but seldom in the book do you see any witty exchanges about anything. And most importantly, they are made for each other, both carnally and spiritually, which they confess to each other multiple times. This makes all the twists and turns in their relationship seem to be unnecessary and happen entirely for the sake of fiction. There are multiple occasions on which the story could have ended happily with the pair settling in each other. At times the plot seems repetitive to me.

Also lacking is depth. The attempt is to elevate the merry-go-round (走馬看花) of their relationship into more profound motifs like social class and human nature, but this has not been very successful. After all, the book is set in modern Ireland rather than early 19th-century England (which is the case for Pride and Prejudice), so all the romantic hesitation does not seem convincing. The book is sprinkled with social events like the austerity measures and the Eric Snowden saga, but they are never discussed in depth by the two protagonists who are said to be very intelligent — more often they are at parties, in a drunken stupor, or in bed with each other. Rather than a reflection of the zeitgeist (時代精神), the book seems to be a sexed-up portrayal of the younger generation. Connell, probably the nicest guy in a love story otherwise, goes on a spree of casual sex from time to time, while Marianne acquires a masochistic preference for sex midway into the novel. As with all the expletives (粗言穢語), some of the depictions of sex are unnecessarily and embarrassingly graphic and mar the otherwise elegance of the prose.

After writing this review I went to the Amazon website again to check whether I was among the book's few detractors. There is one comment that encapsulates what I feel nicely: "I feel really sorry for Sally Rooney, there have been so many interviews and plaudits for her and this novel but I am afraid they are unwarranted." Perhaps Sally Rooney is too young a writer. But luckily she is still young and hopefully her next work will live up to all the hype.

Life is a voyage, yet Terence Yip (葉凱楓) feels that a book finished is a safe journey back to Ithaca. He reviews books for Ming Pao.

