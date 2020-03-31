Editorial : Sino-US cooperation

The outbreaks continue around the world. The number of confirmed cases doubled within a week to more than 600,000, with Europe and the US being the hardest hit regions. In the US, the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 120,000, thus becoming the country with the highest number of infections. More than 2,000 people have died. In Italy more than 92,000 cases and more than 10,000 deaths have been recorded, while Spain has registered nearly 80,000 cases and more than 6,000 deaths. In terms of population, Italy or Spain is similar to Hubei Province. So there are at least two "Hubei-scale" infection zones in Europe. As for the US, New York State alone has recorded more than 50,000 cases, and it is afraid that Chicago and Detroit will become the next "hotspots" of the outbreak.

The White House's previous whitewashing of the outbreak and the serious delays in virus testing have attracted quite a lot of criticisms. Before Donald Trump talked with Xi Jinping on the phone last week, he responded to the news that the US's number of confirmed cases had surpassed that of China. He said "it's a tribute to our testing" and publicly challenged China's numbers instead. In all fairness, the US's effort to play catch-up in terms of virus testing has achieved a certain degree of success. Nearly 600,000 tests have been conducted. However, the number of people tested for every 100,000 people is still lower than 200, significantly lower than South Korea at 700 and Italy at 600. In China, more than 300,000 people have been tested in Guangdong Province alone. The number of confirmed cases in the US remains the tip of the iceberg.

Numbers of confirmed cases are important figures for reference when different regions are combating the pandemic. It is pretty pointless if they are used for propaganda, as if they could decide the winner and loser of a race or a verbal argument. As long as the virus is not reined in, the entire human race loses out. One moment a country can stay on the sidelines with a touch of schadenfreude, the next it could experience a sudden reversal of fortune if it does not do a good job of containing the virus domestically. Recently some people have noticed that China's definition of confirmed cases is different from those of Europe and the US, as people who test positive but show no symptoms are not regarded as infected. It is afraid that these people could trigger a new wave of infections. But the mainland authorities stress that people without symptoms are brought together and kept in quarantine for 14 days. The quarantine order is lifted only after they test negative twice.

Since the disease broke out, all the countries have been dumping their problems on their neighbouring nations more than cooperating and coordinating their efforts. As far as the fight against the pandemic is concerned, the G20 summit last Thursday and the telephone conversation between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump the next day were both very important, as they marked a turning point in international cooperation against the pandemic. When the Group of Seven Nations discussed the pandemic earlier, their focus was on propping up the economy. However, the key to saving the economy is bringing the outbreak under control. From the development of medicines and vaccines, to anti-pandemic supplies, to the sharing of information, coordination is necessary. During the G20 summit it was proposed that the health ministers of all member nations convene a meeting in April to discuss concrete measures against the pandemic. That is an important step.

明報社評2020.03.30：中美合作抗疫 角力難言緩和

美國疫情急轉直下，全國確診病例突破12萬宗，總統特朗普上周五主動致電中國國家主席習近平討論疫情，強調集中精力合作抗疫，又對中方願意提供醫療物資表示感謝。

全球疫症爆不停，確診病例一周倍增至超過60萬宗，歐美成為重災區。美國確診病例突破12萬宗，成為全球確診病例最多國家，逾2000人喪生；意大利逾9.2萬宗，死亡人數逾萬，西班牙則直逼8萬宗，累計逾6000人亡。論人口規模，意國和西班牙分別跟一個湖北省差不多，現在歐洲的情况是出現了至少兩個「湖北級」疫區。美國方面，單是紐約州已有逾5萬人確診，芝加哥和底特律恐成下一波大爆發熱點。

白宮之前淡化疫情，病毒檢測嚴重滯後，惹來不少批評。特朗普上周與習近平通電話前，回應美國確診病例超過中國一事，表示那是因為「我們病毒檢測做得很好」，並反過來公開質疑中國的數字。平情而論，近期美國病毒檢測「追落後」有一定成果，迄今已做了接近60萬次，惟以每10萬人均計算，美國仍不足200人，較韓國的700人和意大利的600人仍差很遠。在中國，單是廣東省便測試了超過30萬人。美國現時的確診數字仍屬冰山一角。

確診病例是各地抗疫重要參考數字，然而如果只是拿來作為文宣操作，看成是比賽勝負、但求佔嘴上便宜，其實相當無謂。病毒一日不受控制，全人類都是輸家，上一刻隔岸觀火幸災樂禍，若不做好自身控疫工作，下一刻隨時風水輪流轉。近期有些人關注，中國就確診病例的定義，跟歐美不一樣，檢測呈陽性但無症狀者不列作確診病例，這類人可能引發新一輪爆發；內地官方則強調，無症狀感染者一經發現，會集中隔離14天，兩次檢測陰性才會解除隔離。

疫症爆發以來，各國以鄰為壑多，協調合作少。就抗疫而言，上周四的G20峰會以及翌日習特通話十分重要，是國際合作抗疫的轉捩點。之前七大工業國（G7）磋商疫情，主要集中撐經濟，惟控制疫情才是救經濟之本，無論治療藥物及疫苗研發、防疫物資及資訊分享，均需協調。G20峰會提出各成員國衛生部長4月開會，討論實質抗疫措施，是重要一步。

■Glossary 生字

whitewash : to try to hide unpleasant facts about sb/sth; to try to make sth seem better than it is

tip of the iceberg : only a small part of a much larger problem

one moment ... the next : used to say that a situation changes very suddenly