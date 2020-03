湯姆平靜下來,爸爸檢討說:Poor child. I have been too busy with my work lately. I must have neglected him(孩子真可憐,一定是我最近工作太忙,忽略了他)。這裏ignore是不理睬,而neglect是忽略,前者有意,後者無心。除了語義不同,語法運用也不太一樣,留待下回分解。

