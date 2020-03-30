名人教英文：An ask, a tell

不過，這些平易的字，常常會另有用法，別有深意。譬如說，一樣是to ask，以下這一句，就跟一般的「問」不一樣了：

‧Is that too much to ask?

上述這句話表達懊惱不忿，旨在反問：不過是冀望一點簡單的什麼，這樣的要求也算苛刻？例如：

‧I just want you to be on time. Is that too much to ask? 我不過想你準時，這要求過分嗎？

而to tell，亦可解作to have an effect（產生效果）：

‧She's been under a lot of stress and it's starting to tell. 她一直承受頗多壓力，後遺症開始浮現。

而把ask和tell變做名詞，成為an ask、a tell，又是另一個故事了。

初遇an ask，自然而然地會以為這是潮語，不對呢，原來早已在古英語（Old English）出現。今日的an ask，基本上等於a request，一項請求。

‧I realise it's a big ask, but I hope you can do it. 我知道這是一項很大的要求，但希望你能做到。

有說，新世代的an ask源自金融行業的bid and ask：bid是買家願意購入的最高限價；ask則是賣家願意出售的最低叫價。

An ask在30年前左右開始流行，但至今仍然給視為口頭俚語，不能入文。

‧It is a big ask for him to go and stand there for 90 minutes. 要他站足90分鐘，是過分要求了。

《牛津字典》說，ask在新時代作為名詞，通常前面會加 big、huge或tough一類的形容詞，意思係something that is a lot to ask of someone（對人有過分要求），或something difficult to achieve（難以滿足的要求），如同文首的Is that too much to ask?

而a tell的用法就比較有迹可尋。現成的形容詞是tell-tale，代表突顯、展示及「露出馬腳」之意：

‧There was the tell-tale bulge of a concealed weapon in his pocket. 他口袋鼓起一角，分明就藏了一件武器。

另有a tell in poker，是指玩撲克——又叫show hand（「沙蟹」）——之際，神色姿態露出端倪，讓對家知道底牌。

‧I never played poker, so I never learned to read a tell. 我不玩「沙蟹」，所以不會觀貌察色。

‧A player gains an advantage if he understands the meaning of another player's tell. 若能從對家神態動作「讀心」，就可佔上風。

‧I looked for a gesture, a tone of voice, a "tell" that would tell if he was the killer. 我尋找一個姿勢，一種聲調，一點「蛛絲馬迹」來定奪他是否就是兇手。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com