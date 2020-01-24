Mona's Musings : The age of media, and media illiteracy

On a larger scale, state officials active on Twitter were busy appropriating posts by average users to prove their points. In a tweet posted on March 22nd questioning whether "COVID-19 has been here in America for awhile", the outspoken Chinese official Zhao Lijian quoted messages of Twitter users who shared similar health concerns. Reporters later found out that the quoted tweets were meant to be casual comments. Others were intended as a part of messages that urged people to take stringent hygiene measures in prevention of COVID-19.

Examples like these suggest that we all need better awareness of "media literacy", which is defined as "the ability to access, analyse, evaluate and create media in a variety of forms" by participants at the 1992 Aspen Media Literacy Leadership Institute. In our day and age, the media has exponentially grown to encompass just about all logged information circulated widely, which can range from personal tweets to billboard ads. While the technology and cost for creating media have become considerably more affordable, the ability to understand and evaluate it hasn't caught up.

Very often, we forget the importance of "context" for an accurate understanding. Images, texts and other forms of media do not stand on their own. Their authors created them against certain emotional and factual backgrounds that anchor the meanings of their messages. Taken out of context, the messages can mean the complete opposite. A simple collage of different sources can yield a brand-new meaning that isn't intended by any of the authors. The attempt to appropriate messages can be acts of innocence or calculated moves to mobilise mass emotion. Either way, the end product requires careful deciphering.

While it is impossible to trace the context of all messages we encounter, it is important we spare no effort in doing so. In times of adversity, the ability to distinguish well-argued advice from opinions patched with piecemeal information is crucial for our own health, and perhaps for public health. It can divide people unnecessarily, or it can facilitate substantive conversations that generate public good.

