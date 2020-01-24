Editorial : First step in international cooperation

Since the beginning of the 21st century, the world has faced one challenge after another. First came the 911 attacks and global terrorism. Then there was the financial crisis. The pandemic is the third test. In retrospect, the international community was united to a large extent when facing the first two challenges. In 2009 Gordon Brown, the then British prime minister, proposed using G20 as a platform for developed industrial nations and emerging countries to join hands to tackle the global economic crisis. That was a shining example of 21st century global cooperation. The West has dominated the world order for more than a century. Whenever there was an international crisis in the past, it was often tackled by virtue of Western powers' coordinated efforts. However, the international community does not appear to be working together in one heart to tackle the pandemic. What we have seen more is selfishness and scheming against each other.

When the disease first broke out in mainland China, the West just sat on the sidelines. When there were major outbreaks in Europe and the US early this month, the Group of Seven Nations, a club of rich nations, agreed to support the economy with joint efforts, but the measures to prop up the markets were separate. The industrialised nations made no concerted efforts to combat the virus either. All of a sudden US president Donald Trump barred arrivals from Europe without notifying his European allies in advance. The move angered many European nations.

It should be time for countries to put aside their self-interest and prejudice so that they can combat the pandemic together. But the intense rivalry between China and the US in recent years has scaled up the political operations by the two world powers amid the pandemic. In 2015 the World Health Organisation set down new guidelines, stipulating that a new virus should not be named after a region or a country to avoid stigmatisation. Early last month the WHO announced that the disease caused by the new virus would be named COVID-19. However, Donald Trump and his advisers insisted on calling it "Wuhan pneumonia" or "Chinese virus". Unwilling to show weakness, the Chinese authorities engaged in a propaganda war on the diplomatic front over the origin of the virus. This has seriously hampered international cooperation.

Donald Trump has given up the role of world leader, which the US often played in the past. Many of his actions are aimed to serve the US's own interests merely, with the emphasis being "America First".

The outbreak is so serious around the world that no country can handle it on its own. The G20 summit shows that all the nations have realised that they must step up cooperation. The US initially thought about using the name of the virus to attack China, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisting that G7 nations must use the term "Wuhan virus". What he did not expect, however, was that the other six nations voiced their opposition in unison and forwent a joint communiqué. It was the US that was being isolated. As Donald Trump has said that he will not use the term "Chinese virus" any more, the propaganda war on the diplomatic front is expected to draw to a temporary close. However, if the White House does not adjust its "America First" policy, the road to international cooperation against the pandemic will still be beset by difficulties.

明報社評2020.03.27：G20抗疫合作邁首步 中美角力仍外弛內張

二十國集團（G20）領導人舉行視像峰會討論疫情，承諾採取一切必要衛生措施，遏阻疫症大流行。病毒無國界，無人可以獨善其身，美國擁有最尖端醫療科技，總統特朗普聲言美國「永不會」依賴外國支援，然而最近亦要低調四出求助，張羅醫療物資，說明沒有國家能夠獨立應付這場世紀瘟疫。

21世紀以來，全球挑戰接二連三，先有九一一襲擊和國際恐怖主義，之後又有金融海嘯，這次瘟疫是第三場考驗。回看之前兩次挑戰，國際社會大抵都能團結一致，2009年時任英國首相白高敦提倡以G20為平台，由發達工業國與新興國家攜手應對環球經濟危機，更成為21世紀國際合作典範。西方主導國際秩序百多年，以往每遇國際危機，通常都由西方大國牽頭應對，然而面對今次疫情，國際社會未見同心協力，更多是自私自利勾心鬥角。

內地爆疫初期，西方只作壁上觀，及至本月初歐美疫情大爆發，七大工業國（G7）這個「富國俱樂部」，同意合力撐經濟，然而救市措施基本上仍是各有各做，也未見到各大工業國有何合力抗疫措施；美國總統特朗普未有諮詢歐洲盟友，突然宣布對歐洲封關，令歐洲多國大為不滿。

各國本應放下私心成見合力抗疫，然而近年中美角力激烈，疫情之下大國政治操作更是變本加厲。2015年世衛定下指引，不以地名國名作為病毒稱呼，以免污名化。上月初世衛宣布新病毒引發的疫病名為COVID-19，特朗普及其幕僚堅持稱「武漢肺炎」或「中國病毒」，中方不甘示弱，兩國就病源爆發外交文宣戰，嚴重妨礙國際合作。

特朗普放棄以往美國經常扮演的國際領導者角色，很多舉措都只考慮自身利益，強調美國優先。

全球疫情嚴峻，沒有國家能獨力應付，G20峰會反映各國意識到必須加強合作。美國原先想利用病毒名稱打擊中國，國務卿蓬佩奧堅持要G7一起用「武漢病毒」，未料其他6國齊聲反對，放棄發表聯合聲明，陷入孤立的反而是美國。特朗普表示不會再用「中國病毒」這一稱呼，中美外交文宣戰可望暫緩，可是如果白宮不調整「美國優先」方針，未來國際合作抗疫仍將困難重重。

■Glossary

生字

insulate : to protect sb/sth from unpleasant experiences or influences

stigmatisation : treatment of sb that makes them feel that they are very bad or unimportant

forgo : to decide not to have or do sth that you would like to have or do