A Little English : Viral classes‧1

"Yes!" chorus the rows of bacteria, germs and viruses, seemingly itching to be let loose. Their enthusiasm impresses their teacher, who nods approvingly and says, "For your finals, each of you needs to prepare a gameplan. You have a vital role to play in the natural scheme of things on this planet. To live up to your destiny, you need the right strategy.

All life evolved from proteins and microbes just like us. Bigger doesn't mean better or stronger. Your work is to take on these larger life forms and test their immunity. Only this way can all life develop well and the fittest survive. Now, let's go over your battleplans. What breeding grounds have you've chosen?"

The students are well-prepared and call out their choices one by one: hot and humid, cold and dry, cold and damp (潮濕的) is very popular, hot and dry is not. Then comes the choice of season and Spring, as usual, is the favourite. The last selection is urban or rural and most choose urban because it's much more exciting and there's always lots going on.

The professor notices that some new exchange students are keeping quiet and asks, "Haven't you given this any thought?"

"Oh yes we have. But we don't think we need to confine ourselves to any particular place or season or climate."

Professor Viral frowns (皺眉), "It would be very challenging for any lifeform to exist in ALL zones... Only humans manage to do that and they use a lot of tools. Are you perhaps too confident? By the way, aren't you from Planet Z? How did you get here?"

"Oh, we hitched a ride (搭便車) on some asteroids and basically flew for free. We're keen to test ourselves against the dominant lifeform here."

"Oh, you mean humans? I think you'll find them a challenge. They may not be as tough as some of the other lifeforms, but they're smart and determined."

■Some useful vocabulary

(1)Viral: In the internet age, we all know what it means when a video "goes viral". The original meaning is derived from virus.

(2)Germ: derived from the Latin germen for "spring" or "sprout". Find the meaning of these related words: germinate, germinal, germicide, germ theory, germ warfare.

(3)Strategy: alternatives: gameplan, battleplan

■Text: A Lamb