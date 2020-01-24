Coming up for Air : Going along for the ride, and staying on

According to the article, the problems bookshops face during this uncertain time are many: forced closures, dwindling foot traffic, stagnant inventory, cash crunches, cancelled events. The list goes on. Our bookshop has not been immune to these pressures. But neither have other industries like ours in which business is traditionally conducted face-to-face, human-to-human.

Not all change is bad, however. Even when it is forced upon us, as is the case here. At the very least, such change can jolt us out of our complacent selves, causing us to reflect on our present habits and whether they are best suited to the world in which we now live — a world that is increasingly interconnected, crowded, chaotic and devoid of strong, trustworthy and responsible leadership.

The recent growth of bookshops in general, and independent bookshops in particular, were always, in my opinion, a response to the latter. That is, bookshops proliferated in recent years to supply the public with the knowledge, networks and sense of community that governments the world over — whether it's under the cover of "austerity", "national security", or brazen criminality — no longer feel obliged to provide their constituents with.

This growth, however, was all pre-coronavirus. I cannot imagine that there are any new bookshops opening up at this time. So what about the bookshops that are still around? Is a shuttered bookshop a bookshop worth saving?

I guess that depends on the way things unfold. Will people still have a need, or even a desire, to read books anymore, knowing that the human race is only another major disaster or two away from becoming toast? Will people decide it is no longer safe to participate in public gatherings large and small? Will governments continue to starve their communities of essential public services?

I can't say I know the answers to these questions. What I do know is that if and when the pandemic is squashed, and right now that's still a big "if", it will be the individual and the local community in which she or he lives that will shoulder the burden of rebuilding what was lost during this crisis. Governments will be too preoccupied with covering all the missteps they made in addressing the pandemic and bailing out the conglomerates and the oligarchs who feed off them.

Bookshops, especially independent bookshops, will have a role to play in this rebuilding effort. They will be places of respite (喘息), sanctuaries of knowledge, and aggregators of ideas. They will hire local, buy local, plug local. In other words, bookshops will continue to do all the things that they have been doing from day one with their trademark aplomb (泰然自若), verve and good humour.

Don't get me wrong. The landscape of commerce and society as a whole will change forever. It is changing now as I write this. And bookshops will be going along for the ride (隨大流) just like all the other small businesses that have been affected by the pandemic. But when the dust settles I think it's safe to say that bookshops will still be around, battered and bruised perhaps, but around, and ready to inspire you with the next great novel you never knew existed.

■By Albert Wan

Albert is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk