Editorial : Enforcement might be unavoidable

Anti-pandemic efforts at community level require a reduction of social activities and social distancing. From Singapore, Europe to the US, governments have ordered crowd limits in accordance with the seriousness of the outbreak. Early this week the Hong Kong government proposed a temporary ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants. The reason was to reduce the gathering of crowds in venues where alcohol is consumed so as to lower the risk of cross-infection. But the proposal has provoked strong reactions from people in the bar industry, who are worried their survival will be snuffed out and the industry will perish overnight. A member of the Executive Council, arguing from the opposite perspective, expresses doubt over whether a ban on the sale of alcohol can prevent people from gathering in bars and argues that the ban will not achieve its objective of preventing an outbreak but will easily be challenged legally. Some representatives of the bar industry have demanded that the government subsidise businesses affected and that the ban only last for 14 days. A representative of the catering industry demands $2 billion from the government to subsidise the suspension of all restaurants in Hong Kong for two weeks, as the industry's turnover amounts to $110 billion a year, adding that the government "has the money". The government has yet to explain clearly what it will do next.

In the face of a pandemic, everyone has to make sacrifices. It is not right to take care of one's self interests only or to make use of the opportunity to make outrageous demands. Of course the government has a responsibility to support businesses affected. The practice of paying the salaries of employees on behalf of employers taken in countries like the UK can certainly be considered. However, the government should decline any unreasonable demands firmly. Since the beginning of this month, Hong Kong people in infected areas in Europe and the US have been rushing back into Hong Kong. The spike in imported cases has triggered the second wave of the outbreak, with community infections rising. These two weeks will be crucial to preventing the outbreak from spiralling out of control. There is no time for humming and hawing. Instead of being indecisive, the government should decide as soon as possible whether to go ahead with the ban on the sale of alcohol in bars and restaurants. If it believes there are better alternatives, it should adjust the plan as soon as possible. No time should be wasted.

It is essential for Hong Kong society to find ways to adopt anti-pandemic measures at community level at a pace that suits the city. At the same time, the public should understand that the most important function of these measures is to slow down the pandemic so as to ensure that the healthcare system has the capacity to handle it. The aim is to prevent a major outbreak that will lead to the collapse of the healthcare system at once. Dragging out the pandemic means that it will last longer, so community measures against the pandemic might not be lifted very soon. Citizens should be mentally prepared for that.

明報社評2020.03.26：自律不可或缺 他律無可避免

政府建議暫禁酒吧食肆賣酒引起爭議，有意見主張仿效外國做法，直接從限制群聚入手。入境強制檢疫令上周生效以來，部分抵港者不負責任，未理家居檢疫要求，病毒散播風險急增，社區防疫必須盡快加強，切忌議而不決。社區防疫需要人人配合，自律不可或缺，惟總有人不守規矩，他律無可避免，限制個人自由措施若是合理合度，公眾相信亦會接受，限制群聚做法值得考慮。

社區防疫需要減少社交活動、保持人際距離，由新加坡到歐美，多國因應疫情，推出力度不一的限制群聚措施。本周初港府提出暫時禁止酒吧食肆賣酒，理由亦是希望減少飲酒場所人群聚集，降低交叉感染風險，然而酒吧業界反應強烈，擔心生存空間遭扼殺，全行毁於一旦；有行政會議成員則從截然不同角度，質疑「不准賣酒能否阻止公眾在酒吧聚集」，認為措施「無法達到防疫目的」，容易受到法律挑戰。有酒吧業界代表要求政府補貼受影響商戶、禁售令只限14天；有飲食界代表則以全年生意額1100億元計算，開價20億元，提議政府索性補貼全港所有食肆停業兩周，說政府「付得起」，云云。迄今政府仍未有清晰說法，交代怎麼做。

疫症當前，人人都要為抗疫付出代價，不能只顧私利甚或趁機開天索價。政府有責任支援受影響商戶，參考英國等地做法代付部分薪金等，當然可以考慮，然而對於一些不合理要求，亦應斷然拒絕。本月以來，歐美疫區港人紛紛返港避疫，輸入病例湧現，觸發本港第二波疫潮，社區感染個案增加，這兩周是遏阻疫情失控擴散的關鍵期，再無時間拖拖拉拉。禁止酒吧食肆賣酒與否，政府應盡快決定，不能議而不決；若認為有其他更佳選擇，便應盡快調整方案，不要蹉跎光陰。

香港應設法找出適合自身的社區防疫步伐，與此同時，公眾亦要明白，社區防疫措施的最大作用，是要拖慢疫情速度，確保醫療系統有能力負荷，避免疫情一下子大爆發，令整個醫療系統崩潰。拖慢疫情速度，意味疫情會持續一段較長時間，有關社區防疫措施不一定很快可以撤去，市民對此要有一定心理準備。

■Glossary 生字

snuff out : to stop or destroy sth completely

hum and haw : to take a long time to make a decision or before you say sth

at once : immediately