英語雞精班：那些年，香港被圍城

Niels已在軍中，妻子Karen當然不放心。戰爭已開始，這很難令人相信。警號響起時，她還以為是演習呢。後來她和兒子Steen逃到住在山頂的挪威朋友家中。

The villa had a stunning view of Kowloon. It was almost half past three in the afternoon. The sun would soon set, but the skies were still clear. Karen Lisbeth could see all the way to the mountains, which in calm splendour rose up on the northern edge of Kowloon with the New Territories and China beyond. If she looked carefully, she could even see the large block where her and Niels' now abandoned flat was. It was all so surreal and she felt confused.

Karen擔心Niels之餘，覺得眼前所見太超現實。這也難怪，畢竟人禍比大自然殘酷，而後者是我們最後的避難所。

Fighting for Two Kings書介系列五之三

文：林爾雍