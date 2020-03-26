Word Puzzle

1. Makes a noise like a bee, wasp, or an electric saw.

6. A list of information arranged in columns and rows.

7. An electrical current but not the sort found in torch batteries.

8. Wet enough to clean a surface without making puddles.

10. Some special message carried by a flag, or a colour, or smoke even.

■Clues Down

2. A: Hello, B; what are you _____ _____ (2,2)?

B: Just finishing this crossword.

3. An African horse with a black and white striped coat.

4. Uses a brush to move dirt and rubbish away.

5. A road that drivers use to avoid going through a busy town.

9. Abbreviation for a metric weight that is about as heavy as a large book.

■by David Foulds