Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1. Makes a noise like a bee, wasp, or an electric saw.
6. A list of information arranged in columns and rows.
7. An electrical current but not the sort found in torch batteries.
8. Wet enough to clean a surface without making puddles.
10. Some special message carried by a flag, or a colour, or smoke even.
■Clues Down
2. A: Hello, B; what are you _____ _____ (2,2)?
B: Just finishing this crossword.
3. An African horse with a black and white striped coat.
4. Uses a brush to move dirt and rubbish away.
5. A road that drivers use to avoid going through a busy town.
9. Abbreviation for a metric weight that is about as heavy as a large book.