名人教英文：Two left feet 行動笨拙

明妮：那場婚禮怎樣？

Nuria: Oh, it was absolutely wonderful. Mind you, both Leila's and John's parents have stacks of money and it certainly showed. Everything was so luxurious.

努里亞：啊，美妙極了。要知道，萊拉以及約翰的父母都很富有，而這完全見於婚禮上，一切豪華得很。

Minnie: It was at St. Mark's Church, wasn't it?

明妮：是在聖馬可教堂行禮，對嗎？

Nuria: That's right and it was absolutely festooned with flowers. And it was such a lovely service. The priest is a friend of the family.

努里亞：對。教堂擺滿花飾，婚禮溫馨得很，主禮牧師是他們家庭的朋友。

Minnie: Where was the wedding reception and what was that like?

明妮：婚宴在哪裏舉行，情况又怎樣？

Nuria: It was at the Ritz Hotel and ritzy it certainly was. No expense spared. The food was amazing. They imported a top chef from Paris for the occasion.

努里亞：是在麗思酒店，也實在豪華得很，毫不吝嗇。菜餚十分美味。他們為了這場宴會，從巴黎請來一位最出色的廚師。

Minnie: So you had a fantastic time.

明妮：那你一定盡興了。

Nuria: I certainly did, except for one thing.

努里亞：不錯，只有一事不大愜意。

Minnie: Oh?

明妮：哦？

Nuria: Yes, Leila's brother wanted to dance with me and it didn't take long to find out that he has two left feet. He trod on my toes a dozen times and made a mess of my shoes.

努里亞：是這樣的，萊拉的哥哥要跟我跳舞，但我不久就發覺他非常笨拙，多次踩在我腳趾上，鞋子都給他踩髒了。

To have two left feet直譯是「有兩隻左腳」。兩腳不能左右相配，行動自然不靈活，所以，這成語常用來說 「雙腳行動笨拙」，多指不擅跳舞者，或作to be two-left-footed，例如：When dancing with her, I felt awkward and two-left-footed（我和她跳舞的時候，自覺笨拙，兩腳不怎麼聽指揮）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。