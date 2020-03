名人教英文：Two left feet 行動笨拙

明妮:那場婚禮怎樣?

Nuria: Oh, it was absolutely wonderful. Mind you, both Leila's and John's parents have stacks of money and it certainly showed. Everything was so luxurious.

努里亞:啊,美妙極了。要知道,萊拉以及約翰的父母都很富有,而這完全見於婚禮上,一切豪華得很。

Minnie: It was at St. Mark's Church, wasn't it?

明妮:是在聖馬可教堂行禮,對嗎?

Nuria: That's right and it was absolutely festooned with flowers. And it was such a lovely service. The priest is a friend of the family.

努里亞:對。教堂擺滿花飾,婚禮溫馨得很,主禮牧師是他們家庭的朋友。

Minnie: Where was the wedding reception and what was that like?

明妮:婚宴在哪裏舉行,情况又怎樣?

Nuria: It was at the Ritz Hotel and ritzy it certainly was. No expense spared. The food was amazing. They imported a top chef from Paris for the occasion.

努里亞:是在麗思酒店,也實在豪華得很,毫不吝嗇。菜餚十分美味。他們為了這場宴會,從巴黎請來一位最出色的廚師。

Minnie: So you had a fantastic time.

明妮:那你一定盡興了。

Nuria: I certainly did, except for one thing.

努里亞:不錯,只有一事不大愜意。

Minnie: Oh?

明妮:哦?

Nuria: Yes, Leila's brother wanted to dance with me and it didn't take long to find out that he has two left feet. He trod on my toes a dozen times and made a mess of my shoes.

努里亞:是這樣的,萊拉的哥哥要跟我跳舞,但我不久就發覺他非常笨拙,多次踩在我腳趾上,鞋子都給他踩髒了。

To have two left feet直譯是「有兩隻左腳」。兩腳不能左右相配,行動自然不靈活,所以,這成語常用來說 「雙腳行動笨拙」,多指不擅跳舞者,或作to be two-left-footed,例如:When dancing with her, I felt awkward and two-left-footed(我和她跳舞的時候,自覺笨拙,兩腳不怎麼聽指揮)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。