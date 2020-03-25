周街學英文：In-depth還是in depth？

(ˇ) Combining what you have learned from formal analysis, historical movements and theoretical frameworks, develop an in-depth analysis of one film of your choosing that is approved by me. （深入分析）

In-depth是形容詞，在in與depth之間的連字號不可移除，並沒有indepth這樣的寫法；用作副詞表達「深入地、全面地」的意思時，則應寫成in depth。兩者的詞類（parts of speech）不同，不可交替使用。下面列出正確運用in depth的例子。

(╳) We believe that there should be some options within the curriculum for particular schools to study some aspect of their culture in-depth.

(ˇ) We believe that there should be some options within the curriculum for particular schools to study some aspect of their culture in depth.（深入地研究……）

(╳) The article goes in-depth on the specific models of disease transmission found in the high school.

(ˇ) The article goes in depth on the specific models of disease transmission found in the high school.（全面地探討……）

文︰陳美寳博士

作者簡介﹕香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。