Study Abroad：What on earth will I do?

No one is spared from the global plight, but it does seem that my year group has been particularly unlucky. A few days ago, it was announced that schools were to close indefinitely, and that A-levels, the qualification we need to gain admission to university, were cancelled for this academic year. It felt surreal. We had been revising for most of our waking hours, and the message that A-levels are just about the most important thing in our lives had just been hammered into our consciousness. Suddenly there was nothing, nothing to do and nothing to work towards. The government gave little guidance on how grades would be determined, and for once, even the teachers didn't know what was going on. That night, my friends and I cried, hugged and chatted, sensing that our high school career might have just ended there and then, abruptly and unceremoniously.

The one thing that was certain was that I had to leave. Seeing the exponential growth in UK cases and imminent travel restrictions, overseas students scrambled for a flight home. Like buying a concert ticket, I refreshed the website incessantly and somehow managed to get a direct ticket on one of Cathay's additional flights which sold out in a matter of minutes. The plane was so packed with people in protective suits, goggles and masks I could have sworn I was living through some kind of biological warfare. When I landed, I was given a tracking wristband and an app to download on my phone for two weeks of compulsory home quarantine. After that, I will have five months before I head off to university. What on earth will I do?

Alice has been boarding in the UK for more than five years and is currently applying for British and American universities. A lover of languages, she studies French, Japanese, Latin, Ancient Greek, etc.

