Editorial：Bite the bullet in the face of 'pandemic tsunami'

The pandemic has worsened across the globe as both the numbers of confirmed cases and deaths are shooting up at an astonishing speed. The situation in Hong Kong is critical as the local number of confirmed cases has increased by more than a hundred within just four days, coming to a total of 357 as of yesterday (March 23). With the ''pandemic tsunami'' bearing down on the world, all regions have adopted stricter measures one after another to fight the disease. Yesterday the Hong Kong government announced further entry restrictions. All non-Hong Kong residents flying in from overseas will be barred from entry and transit service at the airport will be suspended. The temporary measure will remain effective for 14 days. Moreover, the authorities also announced a ban on alcohol sales at all bars and restaurants in an attempt to reduce people's chances of social gatherings.

In recent days, there have been stories circulating online from time to time of people violating mandatory home quarantine orders and venturing outside. Some played ball games on the Peak. Some went out to have fun. Someone wearing an electronic wristband demonstrated how to evade monitoring by cutting it on social media. There were also photos showing wristband-wearers dining out. The battle against the pandemic is a test of citizenship. All people have to exercise patience and self-control. A handful of selfish and uncooperative individuals are enough to spark a community outbreak. No matter how rich one's family is or how highly educated one is, anyone who flouts the mandatory quarantine order is endangering the whole society and all citizens. They must be severely reprimanded.

Aside from people violating quarantine orders, some people have also lowered their guard against the pandemic and forgotten to maintain social distancing and reduce social activities, a trend evident in the successive occurrence of infection clusters in the community in recent days. For instance, several people were infected after joining a large party. At least ten tested positive after attending a wedding banquet. Lan Kwai Fong is linked to a number of cases with unclear sources. The government has tried to reduce the risk of infection through group dining by temporarily banning alcohol sales at bars and restaurants as well as calling on citizens to avoid wedding banquets and large gatherings. This is a step in the right direction, but it may not be sufficient. If the situation worsens severely, perhaps even more radical measures of interpersonal compartmentation may have to be seriously considered.

明報社評 2020.03.24：忍痛捱過「疫情海嘯」 社區防疫須更嚴厲

本港新增確診病例顯著增加，政府宣布多項抗疫新措施，包括暫時拒絕非香港居民從海外入境，以及禁止全港所有酒吧食肆供應酒類飲品。歐美疫情失控，大批港人從歐美回港避疫，本港輸入病例急升，個別人等未有自律遵守強制家居隔離，增加病毒散播風險；近期的社區群組感染，部分涉及飲宴聚會以及酒吧消遣，反映部分人抗疫意識有所鬆懈，未有時刻留意社交距離。未來兩周是爆疫高峰期，香港需要上下一心咬緊牙關，忍痛捱過這段艱難時期。醫護人員為了香港緊守崗位，市民亦應為了香港和醫護人員，提高防疫意識，強制家居隔離者更須「堅守在家」，政府應加強執法嚴懲違規者，若有需要更應勒令食肆、酒吧、戲院等暫停營業，切斷社區傳播鏈。

全球疫情惡化，確診病例和死亡人數均以驚人速度暴增。本港確診病例4天內增加百多宗，昨天累計357宗，抗疫形勢嚴峻。「疫情海嘯」直撲而來，各地紛紛採取更嚴厲手段抗疫。昨天港府宣布進一步限制入境，所有非香港居民從海外乘飛機抵港，均不准入境，機場轉機服務亦告暫停，措施暫定為期14日。另外，當局亦宣布禁止全港酒吧食肆賣酒，希望設法減少交際群聚機會。

近日網上不時流傳有人不理強制檢疫令離家，有人到山頂打球，有人外出娛樂。有戴上電子手帶的人，在社交媒體教人如何剪斷手帶逃避監察，亦有相片顯示有人戴手帶到食肆用膳。抗疫考驗公民素質，每個人都要忍耐克制，一小撮人自私不合作，已足以引起社區爆發，不管家境有多富裕、學歷有多高，任何人無視強制檢疫令，就是危害整個社會和所有市民，必須嚴厲譴責。

除了有人不守檢疫令，最近接連出現的一些社區群組感染，亦反映部分人防疫意識鬆懈下來，忘記保持社交距離、減少交際活動，例如有數人參與大型派對後染疫、至少10人出席婚宴後中招，蘭桂坊則出現多宗源頭未明病例。港府暫禁酒吧食肆賣酒、呼籲市民減少舉辦婚宴和大型聚會，減少群聚用餐感染風險，當然是正確一步，惟未必足夠。倘若疫情嚴重惡化，再激進的人際區隔措施，亦要認真考慮。

■Glossary （生字）

throng：​a crowd of people

come down on sb：to criticise or punish sb harshly

sever：to break off