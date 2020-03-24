Culture Express：A bridge too far away

Channel: TVB Pearl

Going to school isn't always easy. Just look at what's happening around the globe. Schools are closed, and exams cancelled or postponed. In more developed countries and regions, students can still be lectured online via Zoom, Edmodo, FaceTime, etc. But they're not applicable to those areas that lack Wi-Fi hotspots or even internet access. It's perhaps time for us to reflect more on the preciousness of education. School kids in poor areas are faced with not only a shortage of learning materials but also basic infrastructure to make it easy for them to go to school.

In the Philippines, Colombia and Bolivia, students living in poverty-stricken places have to put their lives on the line (危險之中) every school day. Take Columbia. Some have to cross a rickety (搖搖欲墜的) bridge. Ten-year old Kendys has to get up at six in the morning to go to her faraway school. But she still says, ''I like to go to school, I learn a lot there!''

For the destitute, education is something that can tremendously change their lives.

