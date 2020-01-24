英語Guide：Guess what they are asking in public exams

Undeniably, diligent preparation is crucial, but whether candidates fully understand the questions and give proper responses is the key to ''catching a star''. To fend off my fellow teachers' scepticism, I actually combed through all the DSE papers in a previous year for evidence. The laborious investigation largely confirmed my conviction that some candidates bit the dust because they had overlooked a crucial element when preparing for the examinations.

Now look at the list of words below I found in the English papers:

Calloused, mortal realm, serendipity, terra-cotta acrobat, counterproductively, half-mocking protestations of agony, blandly tranquil, stumble on an incongruity, false utopia, feckless hedonism, unequivocal, routinely less didactic.

Obviously, candidates would be overwhelmed unless they had read widely enough to be able to comprehend the meaning of the whole passage in context.

Likewise, a long question in the physics paper starts with an elaborate description of a bungee jump, detailing the process and protective equipment such as an elastic cord and a safety harness. It was definitely a good test on the understanding of the principles of physics that could make distinctions between candidates. But those with limited proficiency in English would be found wanting in (缺乏) vocabulary and probably barking up the wrong tree (用錯方法).

The same is true even for multiple-choice questions. In the chemistry paper, for instance, the lengthy rubrics must be properly understood before candidates could choose the correct answers from options that looked linguistically rather similar.

I pull no punches (毫不保留) with how questions are set by examiners. They are indeed justified to set examinations in such a manner as to distinguish the tip-top candidates from the ordinary. Undeniably, if the whole examination is watered down (「放水」), the lessening of its rigour would compromise the recognition of the DSE certificate by overseas authorities. Moreover, our universities would be facing the unwieldy (低效的) task of teaching a lot of subject matters as well as the necessary language, English or Chinese, that should have been mastered as a prerequisite for degree programmes.

As a final example of my thesis, the case of one of my star students came to mind. She was a delight to teach with awesome results having nailed championships in Speech Festivals. Regrettably, she misconstrued the topic ''Space Exploration'' in the English essay, which required candidates to write about efficient land use against the backdrop of the global population explosion. It was definitely a fatal mistake under time constraints, which is a frequent blunder among students who do not read regularly enough. Many other tragic examples known to me have shown the language barrier to be the ''silent star assassin'' in public exams.

Unfortunately, to follow this line of thought means to read on schedule. That has never resonated with my colleagues. Many argued that those precious minutes should have been used to do an extra revision, balance an extra equation, memorise an extra mountain's spelling, etc. Many chose to ignore my action research covering all secondary levels, which had proved beyond doubt that regular library users consistently outperformed their peers. While I do not claim a causal relationship between reading and academic results, what performance could you expect from an EMI form two student who wrote, ''I yesterday with mother go central park''; or his classmate who tried reciting every word in her geography notes, ''When lava comes out from the volcanic chamber, it becomes magma...''?

Truth be told, the benefits of reading Chinese or English texts are enormous for anybody. All our lives we are making a living by reading all types of texts like bosses' memos, clients' complaints, tender documents or meeting minutes. Any misread could sometimes cost our jobs or even our careers. Many of my protégés (後進) ''crazy'' enough to start reading classics like Pride and Prejudice or prestigious publications like The Economist sailed through their secondary years and breezed through their undergraduate studies without fail. Most of them are now elites in their professions.

Some schools of thought might suggest that the best way to tackle the language hurdle in learning or examinations is to acquire a huge vocabulary. There are even ''academic word lists'' on the internet that are supposed to keep learners afloat in the demanding university milieu. Unfortunately, learning English words fragmentally and out of context is a poor substitute for reading widely as far as proficiency is concerned.

So, my advice for young ''stargazers'' is simple. Start developing a good reading habit sooner than later in an orderly fashion so you could comprehend whatever texts in context. There is no ''secret sauce'' in the business of examinations. Guess what they are asking in public examinations. Guessing (correctly what the examiners want) is what they are asking in public examinations.

■By Anthony Tong 湯啟康

​Mr Tong is a former deputy director of education and once served as the principal of a Sheng Kung Hui secondary school.