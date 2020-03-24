Editorial：Risk of a financial crisis

As the outbreak drags on, it is hard to predict its impacts on the global economy, global finance and geopolitics. Its possibility of becoming a ''black swan'' incident that changes the trajectory of development in the 21st century cannot be ruled out. Recent years have seen the rise of populism in Europe and the US and rampant anti-globalisation sentiments. But the world order, international division of labour and distribution of power we see today still have the Western world at the core. The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to Europe and the US. Like the rise of China, it is impacting the world order dominated by Western elites. With many places in lockdown, not only the global supply chain and consumption chain have been seriously disrupted, but the whole financial world is also facing a difficult challenge.

The lockdowns and closures of borders in Europe and the US mean that the aviation industry, tourist industry and many commercial activities have almost come to a halt with zero income. It is feared that some corporations have become seriously cash-strapped. The easy monetary policies over the past decade or so have resulted in the flooding of hot money. Many corporations in Europe and the US have been relying on the issuance of bonds for financing. What has come unexpected is that the international financial situation has changed so rapidly that ''cash is king'' now. Some international investors have begun to be concerned that it is possible many corporations will default on their debts and go into bankruptcy if the pandemic takes a turn for the worse, thus triggering another financial tsunami. With the markets being such a roller coaster, people tend to hold more cash. There are also corporations that ''sally forth'' in search of funds to repay debts denominated in US dollars. As a result, US dollars are very much in demand in international markets. The rapid rise in US dollar exchange rates has also aroused concern. Last week a South Korean financial official warned that the pandemic could trigger a global credit crisis, causing a massive capital outflow away from emerging markets.

Earlier Donald Trump repeatedly compared the novel virus to the ordinary flu virus, stressing that the risk was low for Americans to get infected. Recently he has changed his stance and styling himself a ''wartime president'' leading the fight against the pandemic. He has also claimed that he predicted the pandemic long ago. Some regions in the US have begun to be locked down, while Trump has also signed a relief bill passed by Congress that is worth US$ 100 billion, providing people in need with free virus tests and allowing people in lower social strata to enjoy more paid leave for the short term. As for the next package of relief measures, they could involve such generosity as giving away US$ 1 trillion. Some American people could receive a handout of US$ 1,000.

It remains to be seen whether the White House's remedial action will be able to play catch-up and turn the tide. The sending of medical ships, for example, will not happen until several weeks later as admitted by the Department of Defence. Success or failure in the fight against the virus will influence Trump's re-election chances. Many analysts think that the US's — and even the world's — economic recession is a forgone conclusion. While Trump's economic card has lost its magic and the outbreak in the US gives little cause for optimism, Trump, in a re-election bid, might step up his ''America first'' operations and fan right-wing populist hatred by pointing the finger at China.

明報社評 2020.03.23：疫情誘發金融危機 中美掀病源文宣戰

歐美疫情失控，危機向經濟領域蔓延，全球信貸危機山雨欲來。

疫情曠日持久，對全球經濟金融以至地緣政治的影響難以預料，不排除成為改變21世紀發展軌迹的「黑天鵝」事件。近年歐美民粹主義抬頭，民眾反全球化情緒高漲，可是當前的全球化秩序、國際分工和權力分配，實際仍是以西方為核心。疫情重挫歐美，跟中國崛起一樣，同樣衝擊着這個由西方精英主導的全球秩序。歐美多地封城封關，不僅嚴重干擾全球供應鏈和消費鏈，整個金融世界亦面臨嚴峻考驗。

歐美封城封關等措施，意味當地航空、旅遊以至很多商業活動迹近停頓「零收入」，部分企業恐嚴重「缺水」。過去10多年的寬鬆貨幣政策，導致熱錢氾濫，歐美不少企業都很依賴舉債融資，未料現在環球金融形勢忽變，「現金才是王」，一些國際投資者開始關注，倘若疫情惡化，很多企業可能債務違約破產，在歐美掀起另一場金融海嘯；市場風高浪急，人人寧可多持現金，亦有企業要四出「撲水」應付美元計價債務，導致美元在國際市場極為搶手，美匯急升對新興市場的衝擊同樣令人關注，上周韓國財金官員便警告，疫情可能觸發全球信貸危機，新興市場資金可能大舉外流。

特朗普之前再三將新病毒與普通流感相提並論，強調國民感染風險很低，最近終一改態度，標榜自己是「戰時總統」領導抗疫，還揚言「早已料到」疫情大流行。美國部分地區開始封城抗疫，特朗普他亦簽署了國會1000億美元抗疫援助法案，包括為有需要人士免費提供病毒測試、讓較多低下階層暫時享有有薪病假等，至於下一波的抗疫救市方案，更可能豪擲1萬億美元，包括向部分國民每人派錢1000美元。

白宮抗疫亡羊補牢，能否及時「追落後」力挽狂瀾，仍需觀察。以派遣醫療船為例，國防部承認相信要在多周之後。抗疫成敗影響特朗普連任機會，不少分析師相信，美國以至全球經濟衰退已成定局，特朗普經濟牌不再靈光，美國疫情又殊不樂觀，特朗普為了爭取選舉籌碼，有可能加緊操作「美國優先」以及鼓動右翼民粹仇恨，將矛頭指向中國。

