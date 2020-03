I looked for the book at home.

這句意思是你在家尋找失書。若說I found the book at home,意思是你在家裏找到書。換句話說,遺失某物固然要look for it,但並不是說你一定會found it。Find亦解作覺得、發現:

All my friends told me to lose weight. I find them intrusive. 朋友都勸我減肥,我覺得他們多管閒事。

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)