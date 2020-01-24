Mona's Musings : Free online documentary library

【明報專訊】The International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam is the largest of its kind, featuring close to 300 selected films out of near 3,000 submissions annually. Of all the films in its collection, about 200 are available for free on its website for international viewers outside the Netherlands. From unsolved crimes to space science, the festival captures topics that would draw wide interest. Some of the films are as short as 15 minutes, making them a handy pastime for a short commute (通勤). If you are homebound (出不了門的) as I am, you might consider squeezing a packed, informative video into your work / chores / home-aerobics routine for a change. At a time when foreign travel is largely suspended, documentaries are perhaps the next best thing when we have to explore the world, often in more depth and with more details than we would have on a short vacation trip.
Traditional documentaries aside, the website features a good number of interactive and experimental works, which often fall under the category of "fictional documentaries". While largely inspired by true stories, these films capture actors re-enacting (重現) the scenes in real time, highlighting or resequencing important life events of the subject. In attempts to make the story interactive, directors fragment it further by allowing the audience to intervene in the plot or the production of a film.
In The Modular Body by Dutch digital artist Floris Kaayk, fictional protagonist Cornelis Vlasman creates a laboratory where he experiments with human cells and grows fragmented body parts which can function as independent units termed "modular bodies". Upon entering the "lab", the audience can freely click, learn about and piece together the modular bodies to create their own imaginary form of existence. The film, or rather, interactive platform, brings into focus ethical and technical questions faced by the biochemical world in an approachable manner. Whether you are looking for a dose of insightful information, or an alternative, fun pastime, the website should keep you busy for a good while.
Website: www.idfa.nl/en/
