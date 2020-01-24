Mona's Musings : Free online documentary library

Traditional documentaries aside, the website features a good number of interactive and experimental works, which often fall under the category of "fictional documentaries". While largely inspired by true stories, these films capture actors re-enacting (重現) the scenes in real time, highlighting or resequencing important life events of the subject. In attempts to make the story interactive, directors fragment it further by allowing the audience to intervene in the plot or the production of a film.

In The Modular Body by Dutch digital artist Floris Kaayk, fictional protagonist Cornelis Vlasman creates a laboratory where he experiments with human cells and grows fragmented body parts which can function as independent units termed "modular bodies". Upon entering the "lab", the audience can freely click, learn about and piece together the modular bodies to create their own imaginary form of existence. The film, or rather, interactive platform, brings into focus ethical and technical questions faced by the biochemical world in an approachable manner. Whether you are looking for a dose of insightful information, or an alternative, fun pastime, the website should keep you busy for a good while.

