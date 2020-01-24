Editorial : Better quarantine arrangements needed

The pandemic has dealt a heavy blow to the aviation industry around the world, and international flight operations have shrunk dramatically. Figures from the Airport Authority show that a daily average of around 900 flights took off and touched down in Hong Kong in January. Now the figure has lowered to 150, just 15% of normal. As the outbreak grows in intensity in Europe and the US, waves of Hong Kong people and students are returning to Hong Kong to flee the pandemic. Now that the possibility that some of them were already infected before returning to Hong Kong cannot be excluded, the risk of a community outbreak will inevitably increase. In light of the surge in imported cases, the government expanded the quarantine scheme yesterday. Regardless of nationality, all people arriving in Hong Kong from abroad are now subject to 14-day quarantine. In most cases, they have to be in home quarantine. Those who are in compulsory quarantine are given an electronic hand strap or wristband to make it easier for the authorities to monitor them.

Recently, many students studying abroad have advanced their return to Hong Kong. Some of them are worried about being infected as well as infecting their families, while others have chosen to stay in hotels temporarily in self-imposed quarantine of 14 days. People in the industry say that currently more than ten Hong Kong hotels are willing to accommodate people who have to be in compulsory quarantine, and altogether they can offer more than a thousand rooms. Some disease control experts also believe that it is better for the government to choose hotels suitable for the purpose and let people in compulsory quarantine move in than to let them spill into hotels in different districts. But the government has not responded to the suggestion enthusiastically, only reiterating that one's home is the best choice for home quarantine. The government says that if people being isolated or their families want to reside in a hotel, they can find and lease a hotel room themselves. To put it simply, these people are entirely on their own, as the government has no intention to intervene.

Perhaps the government believes that it is difficult to handle so many people returning to Hong Kong. But the risks of home infections and community transmission must not be underestimated. Times have changed, and business has been dismal for some hotels whose lobbies are desolate. They are not as reluctant to lend their rooms as quarantine facilities as before. There is no reason why the government has to give up a new attempt to negotiate just because of the industry's reluctance previously. Some people in the industry say that the mode of cooperation in practice can be such that the government guarantees occupancy, while the accommodation fees are paid by those who use the rooms. Such an arrangement will be a sensitive issue, as it will involve public money. However, as the fight against the outbreak is the top priority, the idea is still worth consideration as long as the amount of money involved is reasonable.

明報社評2020.03.20：理順檢疫隔離安排 抗新一波輸入病例

政府擴大衛生檢疫安排，外國抵港者強制檢疫14日，昨天凌晨開始生效，新措施執行首日，雖然未見嚴重混亂，然而顯然亦有地方需要改善，有回港市民因為輕微不適有病徵，在機場等候大半天都未獲安排送院檢查，其間要與數十名「同病相憐」的抵港旅客長時間在機場共處一室，增加交叉感染風險，情况絕不理想。社會關注家居強制檢疫做法是否穩妥，不少回港留學生與家長亦為此煩惱，政府冷待借用酒店隔離檢疫建議，未與業界積極磋商，同樣令人失望。

疫情衝擊全球航空業，國際航班銳減。機管局數字顯示，1月份本港平均每日約有900航班升降，現今每天僅約150班客機，僅及正常的一成半。歐美疫情愈演愈烈，大批港人和留學生陸續返港避疫，不排除部分人回港前已受感染，本地社區爆發風險無可避免增加。鑑於最近外國輸入病例急增，當局昨天起擴大衛生檢疫安排，所有從外國抵港的人，無分國籍均須接受14天強制檢疫，當中以家居檢疫為主，接受強制檢疫者獲發電子手帶或手環，以便當局監察。

近日不少海外留學生提前返港，有人擔心自己受感染之餘，亦擔心傳染家人；有人則選擇先到酒店暫住，隔離14天。業界人士表示，目前有十多間本港酒店願意讓需要強制隔離的人入住，可以提供過千間房，一些防疫專家亦認為，由政府物色合適酒店，讓強制隔離者入住，總勝過家居隔離又或任由他們分散入住各區酒店，可是當局未有積極回應，僅重申在家隔離是強制檢疫的首選位置，若隔離者或家人希望入住酒店，可以自行找有關酒店租用房間，簡言之就是「貴客自理」，政府無意介入。

也許政府認為，回港者數目眾多，處理有難度，然而家居隔離所帶來的家居感染和社區傳播風險，絕對不能低估。此一時彼一時，部分酒店近期生意慘淡，門堪羅雀，不再像之前那樣抗拒政府借用作為隔離設施，當局沒理由因為疫情初期業界抗拒，便放棄重新磋商。有業界人士提出，具體合作模式可以是由政府「包底」確保入住率，住宿費用則由入住者自付。有關安排涉及公帑，難免較為敏感，然而抗疫是眼前要務，只要金額合理合度，仍然值得考慮。

■Glossary

生字

give sb the cold shoulder : to treat sb in an unfriendly way

advance : to change the time or date of an event so that it takes place earlier

times have changed : the situation is different now from the way it was in the past