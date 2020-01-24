NGO 英語頻道：When injustice meets injustice

Another 17-year-old is Liness who lives in Zambia. Liness is a bright girl just like Greta. She used to pass all her exams with good grades and had a wonderful future ahead. Unfortunately, she was asked to quit school after her mother's crop yield failed. Under climate change, failed and late rainy seasons in recent years have led to a decline in crop production in the country and around 2.3 million people are at risk of starvation and lacking safe drinking water. Girls like Liness usually bear the brunt (首當其衝).

Why do girls in developing countries suffer more from the climate crisis? It is because of "double injustice".

The first injustice is climate injustice. Over the decades, developed countries normally have the highest emission levels. In contrast, due to technology and financial constraints, developing countries are less industrialised, producing a lower carbon emission level and contributing less to global warming. Developing countries, however, have to pay a high price for the consequences caused by climate change as they lack resources to deal with numerous threats, such as typhoons, droughts and rising sea levels.

Here comes the second injustice — gender injustice. According to our research on gender injustice in climate change, just three out of 160 national plans for meeting global targets on emissions and adaptation actually mention girls. Ironically, girls often are more vulnerable in the climate crisis. For example, they are the last ones to eat in the family under starvation conditions and the ones responsible for fetching water or finding food outside even during extreme weather. What is saddening is that they are asked to drop out and married off when the family has no harvest and wants to lessen their financial burden.

Girls are at the frontline of the climate battle and their feelings are often neglected. We need to identify the challenges faced by girls in developing countries, empower them and bring changes together. In Zambia, high energy protein-rich meals have to be provided for students so they can gain enough nutrition and energy to attend classes. Shall we gather our efforts to protect our girls as well as our beautiful planet?

■Dr Kanie Siu

CEO of Plan International Hong Kong