Ask & Learn聞問切：Learn和study

答：Learn和study都指學習，但含義不太一樣。簡而言之，他們都用來表達學某種技能或知識，learn基本交代要學什麼，即目標；study突出了學習時間和方法，譬如說甲向乙分享電腦班經歷，甲可選擇說：

I learn computer skills in that class. 或

I study computer skills in that class.

乙或會追問How do you learn?或What do you have to study? 甲或會答：

Most of the time, we have to study computer manuals.

上例可見study比learn多出研讀、鑽研之義，在乙追問下只需交代經電腦手冊學會電腦操作，而learn則還欠方法的意味，譬如說I studied the whole night, but I did not learn anything。明天要考試，你開夜車苦讀，結果因太累忘記所習，腦海一片空白，達不到學習目標。

