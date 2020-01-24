A Test Taker's Journey : IELTS writing task 1: Vocabulary for making comparisons (1)

SITUATION 1: We have to talk about which number is greater than which. Suppose that the unemployment rate in Country A is higher than that in Country B. Straightforward as it seems, there is a variety of ways to express it:

( a ) The unemployment rate in Country A is higher than in Country B.

( b ) Country A has a higher unemployment rate than Country B.

( c ) Country A's unemployment rate is higher than that of Country B.

These sentences read largely similar, but there is one key difference: they have different subjects. This comes in very handy when we have to vary the subject according to the context of our writing. Pay attention to the use of "that of" in sentence (c), which is essential.

SITUATION 2: A number is equal to another. Let us suppose that Country C has largely the same percentage of smokers as Country D. We can write:

( d ) The percentage of smokers in Country C is largely the same as that in Country D.

( e ) Country C has largely the same percentage of smokers as Country D.

( f ) Country C's percentage of smokers is largely the same as that of Country D.

Note that the word "same" should be used together with "as", not "with" or "to".

SITUATION 3: The difference between two figures is so huge that it makes sense to express them in terms of multiples or fractions. Suppose that Country E has a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of US$1 billion, while Country F's is around US$4 billion. We can write:

( g ) Country E's GDP is around one-fourth that of Country F.

( h ) Country E has a GDP around one-fourth that of Country F.

( i ) Country F's GDP is around four times that of Country E.

( j ) Country F has a GDP around four times that of Country E.

Note that we can replace "two times" with "double", "three times" with "triple" or "treble", "four" with "quadruple". In other words, sentence ( i ) can be written as "Country F's GDP is around quadruple that of Country E". It is also possible to substitute "one fourth" with "a quarter of". So sentence ( g ) can be written as "Country E's GDP is around a quarter of that of Country F".

We will continue with the discussion of vocabulary for making comparisons in the next issue.

■Writer's Profile

Terence Yip (葉凱楓) is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday.

Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com

■For previous issues, visit:

link.mingpao.com/61866.htm