Editorial : House returning HK people in hotels

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Europe and the US are having serious outbreaks. Hong Kong, Taiwan and Singapore have had relatively stringent measures in place against the disease, but all of them have seen a significant increase in imported cases — they all registered record numbers of confirmed cases yesterday (March 18). In light of the rapid increase in imported cases, the Hong Kong government has expanded the scope of its compulsory quarantine scheme. Starting from midnight on Thursday, all people arriving in Hong Kong are required to put themselves in 14-day compulsory home quarantine except for those coming from Macao or Taiwan. One expert in disease control argues that such a blanket scheme of home quarantine is appropriate, believing that it can significantly reduce the incentives for people to come to Hong Kong. But another expert argues that that is not sufficient, saying that all non-Hong Kong residents should be refused entry.

Hong Kong living quarters tend to be limited in space. Some families even have patients with chronic diseases, therefore it is not suitable for every dwelling to accommodate returning Hong Kong students who have to be in home quarantine. The government should actively consider borrowing hotels for this purpose. Of course, the ideal arrangement will be for the government to send people arriving in Hong Kong directly from the airport to designated hotels where they can be kept in quarantine for 14 days in single rooms. If hotel rooms are at a premium, the government can consider letting these people stay in hotels temporarily for two to three days where they undergo virus tests, before letting them put themselves in home quarantine. Experts in disease control were initially worried that as some hotels have centralised air conditioning, an outbreak could spread rapidly if it happened. However, work done by other countries shows that turning a hotel into a quarantine centre does not result in cross-infections. The government can evaluate the different situations of different hotels and choose those that are suitable for returning Hong Kong people to have a short stay. After all, such an arrangement will be better than allowing them to choose their own hotels in different districts, as the risk of viral transmission will be lower.

Government officials say that early into the outbreak they contacted hotel operators over the possibility of their hotels doubling as quarantine facilities. The industry was not enthusiastic about the idea. But these are different times. For some people in the industry, it is better to assist in the fight against the pandemic by housing returning Hong Kongers than to let the rooms stay idle for protracted periods of time under the strain of closures. The government should negotiate with the hotel industry about such cooperation as soon as possible. As some of the returning Hong Kongers might have symptoms already and have to undergo medical checkups in hospital, the government must also closely monitor the pressure on public hospitals over the next few weeks. It must find ways to step up support in order to reduce pressure on the healthcare system.

明報社評2020.03.19：借用酒店安置回港者 收緊入境限制看數據

本港新增確診病例錄得單日新高，當中幾乎全屬輸入病例。未來數周預料將有成千上萬港人從歐美回港「避疫」，政府必須有周全入境檢疫安排，減少社區爆發風險。政府現有檢疫隔離中心有限，需要預留給最高風險人士，諸如確診病人的密切接觸者，然而單靠家居強制檢疫，處理數以千計回港人士，亦很難令人安心，部分留學生的家長亦擔心，家中有長期病人，一旦中招可大可小。為防出現大量家庭感染個案，政府應積極與酒店業商量，安排回港人士暫住指定合適酒店，接受病毒檢測和隔離。

COVID-19全球大流行，歐美疫情嚴峻，防疫較嚴的香港、台灣和新加坡，輸入病例顯著增加，單日確診病例昨天同見新高。鑑於輸入個案大增，港府擴大強制檢疫範圍，周四凌晨起，除了由澳門和台灣來港，所有抵港者均要接受14天強制家居檢疫。有本港防疫專家認為，一律強制檢疫做法合適，相信可以顯著減低來港人士誘因，亦有專家認為未夠，應該拒絕所有非香港居民入境。

香港家居空間有限，部分家庭更有長期病人，未必每個家庭都適合讓回港子女家居檢疫，政府應積極考慮借用酒店，供回港留學生隔離檢疫。政府若能在機場直接將外地返港人士送往指定酒店，在單人房檢疫14日，當然最為理想；倘若酒店房間不足，也可以考慮讓相關人士短暫逗留兩至三日，先做病毒檢查，再讓他們家居隔離。防疫專家最初擔心，部分酒店採用中央空調，一旦爆疫可能迅速傳播，惟有外國經驗顯示，以酒店作為檢疫中心，沒有出現交叉感染問題。當局可以審視各間酒店情况，選擇合適者，集中讓回港人士暫住，這種安排，總比讓他們自行入住各區酒店為佳，病毒散播風險可以低一些。

官員表示，疫情初期曾聯絡酒店做檢疫設施，業界反應並不積極，然而此一時彼一時，對部分業界中人來說，與其讓大量房間長期空置、面對結業壓力，還不如幫手抗疫接待回港人士入住，政府應盡快與酒店業界磋商合作。由於部分回港人士可能有病徵，需要入院檢查，港府亦要密切留意公立醫院未來數周的壓力，設法加強支援，減輕醫療系統壓力。

■Glossary生字

reassuring : making you feel less worried or uncertain about sth

incentive : something that encourages you to do sth

at a premium : if sth is at a premium, there is little of it available and it is difficult to get