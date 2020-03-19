Word Puzzle

1. In mathematics, a two dimensional space measured in square units.

3. A liquid that looks like water but causes dangerous burns.

5. Abbreviation for a guess based on experience: an estimate.

6. A doctor who specialises in eye-health might be qualified in this subject.

9. Fell weakly as if in a faint.

11. A compass direction that is half way between N and NE.

12. Adjective describing something that has no contaminants.

13. An open space on a ship where passengers can walk.

■Clues Down

1. A word used to introduce additional information.

2. A man-made flying object that travels faster than any bird.

3. Made an effort to do something without being sure of success.

4. To say an accusation is untrue, that it did not happen: to _____ it.

7. Initials placed at the bottom of a page meaning "Please Turn Over".

8. A grain, used in making some kinds of bread.

9. A piece of potato, fried; often eaten with fried fish in the UK.

10. A special table used mostly for doing written work on.

■by David Foulds