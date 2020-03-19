英語雞精班：人在異鄉，從容不迫

Niels was in high spirits. [...] Karen Lisbeth watched. It was all happening far too quickly. She felt helpless and just wanted to hug him and hold him close. She was uneasy about it all.

Niels, on the other hand, was optimistic: 'Just imagine, Karen, I'm looking forward to it. Now the Japanese will get to experience real war. Oh, how we're going to show them!'

這和其他人的反應有很大落差。真正的戰役還未到，Niels的伙伴已開始埋怨。書中附有Niels抱着兒子的相片，作者說：

Niels lifted up his son and pulled his wife close. They hugged for a moment; then he smiled and left. She had never felt so abandoned and so unprotected. She was in no way able to see the greater perspective, which Niels had tried to share with her.

作為妻子當然會被丈夫的「大義名分」嚇怕，但一個異鄉人能如此從容不迫，確實值得我們敬佩。

林爾雍