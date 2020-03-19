名人教英文：To put on the map 使出類拔萃

卡邁勒：我近來下了點工夫，研究本市的歷史。這城市由十九世紀中葉一個小村莊，發展成今天這樣子，令人驚歎。

Colinda: What made it grow from that time?

科林達：為什麼由那時開始迅速發展？

Kamal: Railways. This was the place where the north-south line met the east-west line. That made it a railway junction, so the town mushroomed.

卡邁勒：原因是鐵路。本市是鐵路南北線與東西線交匯處，成為鐵路樞紐，所以發展迅速。

Colinda: So it was the railways that put us on the map.

科林達：然則是鐵路造就了我們。

Kamal: They certainly did. This became one of the most important rail junctions in the country.

卡邁勒：一點不錯。本市成為全國一個重要鐵路樞紐。

Colinda: I suppose that's why there are so many impressive buildings here dating from that time.

科林達：這裏不少宏偉建築，都是那個時代落成的，大概就是這個原故。

Kamal: That's right. The Railway Hotel, for example. It's the biggest in the country.

卡邁勒：你說得對，例如鐵路旅館就是全國最大的旅館。

To put on the map直譯是「置於地圖上」。地圖顯示的地方，一般都頗為重要，引伸其義，把某人、物、地方等「置於地圖上」，就是使之突出，例如：① His brilliant performance on the football field put him on the map（他在足球場上，表現出色，令他聲名大噪）。② What put the small town on the map was its historic buildings（這個小鎮以其古建築知名）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。