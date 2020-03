名人教英文：To put on the map 使出類拔萃

卡邁勒:我近來下了點工夫,研究本市的歷史。這城市由十九世紀中葉一個小村莊,發展成今天這樣子,令人驚歎。

Colinda: What made it grow from that time?

科林達:為什麼由那時開始迅速發展?

Kamal: Railways. This was the place where the north-south line met the east-west line. That made it a railway junction, so the town mushroomed.

卡邁勒:原因是鐵路。本市是鐵路南北線與東西線交匯處,成為鐵路樞紐,所以發展迅速。

Colinda: So it was the railways that put us on the map.

科林達:然則是鐵路造就了我們。

Kamal: They certainly did. This became one of the most important rail junctions in the country.

卡邁勒:一點不錯。本市成為全國一個重要鐵路樞紐。

Colinda: I suppose that's why there are so many impressive buildings here dating from that time.

科林達:這裏不少宏偉建築,都是那個時代落成的,大概就是這個原故。

Kamal: That's right. The Railway Hotel, for example. It's the biggest in the country.

卡邁勒:你說得對,例如鐵路旅館就是全國最大的旅館。

To put on the map直譯是「置於地圖上」。地圖顯示的地方,一般都頗為重要,引伸其義,把某人、物、地方等「置於地圖上」,就是使之突出,例如:① His brilliant performance on the football field put him on the map(他在足球場上,表現出色,令他聲名大噪)。② What put the small town on the map was its historic buildings(這個小鎮以其古建築知名)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。