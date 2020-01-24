Music to Your Ears : Wake me when it's over

Green Day is very popular among Hong Kong fledgling rock bands. Their songs have a straight-ahead style and are easy to play at a basic level. However, it's the meaning and feeling of the lyrics that have set Green Day above the others. This song in particular seems to deeply affect many people, drawing out raw emotions and memories. One of my students, Gordon, played bass last year and is sensitive to the sentiment of the lyrics. I 【Q】 asked Gordon 【G】 about it.

【Q】How did you come across this song?

【G】I was deeply attracted by the mood of this song when I first heard it. It revived my memories of all the broken moments that I really want to fix or change in my life. Sometimes I wonder why I am like I am, and the line "here comes the rain again, falling from the stars, drenched in my pain again, becoming who we are" gives me the answer. This song woke the part of me that is energetic and ambitious, and now I feel I still have a lot of things I need to complete in the world.

【Q】 Which part of it do you like most?

【G】My favourite part of the song is the guitar solo. It makes me feel like I'm sitting in a private theatre watching a flashback of my life. My pulse races along with the guitar like a shouting voice, and when the solo ends my stress releases and I calm down.

【Q】What do you learn from English songs?

【G】For me, listening to English songs is not only about enjoying the music but also lets me know other people around the world, and I am able to grasp what are they thinking. Even though I didn't fully understand the lyrics, my heart was still touched by the song. Of course, I need to understand the meaning of the lyrics if I want to sing this song, so I looked up the words in the dictionary and tried to imitate Billie Joe Armstrong's pronunciation and tone. In the process, I improved my English a lot and I am aware of the way Green Day sees the world.

I once played bass and sang a part of the songs. I really enjoyed the mood we created at the performance. I saw my schoolmates devote themselves to the performance and fulfil their dreams bravely. I believe that experience was very meaningful for all of us. On stage, everything just makes sense.

'Wake Me Up When September Ends'

Summer has come and passed

The innocent can never last

Wake me up when September ends

Like my father's come to pass

Seven years has gone so fast ...

Here comes the rain again

Falling from the stars

Drenched in my pain again

Becoming who we are

As my memory rests

But never forgets what I lost ...

Summer has come and passed

The innocent can never last ...

Ring out the bells again

Like we did when spring began ...

Here comes the rain again

Falling from the stars

Drenched in my pain again

Becoming who we are

As my memory rests

But never forgets what I lost ...

Summer has come and passed

The innocent can never last ...

Like my father's come to pass

Twenty years has gone so fast ...

■Glossary

bass 低音吉他

sentiment 情感

revive 使回想

pulse 脈搏

■Quiz

Find words in the passage which could be replaced by the following:

（1）emerging __________

（2）natural __________

（3）strong memory __________

B■y Michael Agopsowicz

Veteran Secondary NET

Chairperson of Hong Kong Schools English Band Showcase

FB/IG: mrmichaelteacher

Audio: link.mingpao.com/60979.htm