Editorial : Coronavirus: a test of HK people's civism

As of yesterday (March 16), the total number of confirmed cases outside China had surpassed 87,000 and the number of deaths had risen to 3,241. In comparison, China had reported nearly 81,000 cases and 3,213 deaths. The World Health Organisation describes Europe as the "epicentre" of the pandemic. Italy, Germany, France and Spain are seeing a spike in confirmed cases while the pandemic also seems to be out of control in Switzerland and the UK. Last week the British government suggested allowing a large population to be infected so as to establish "herd immunity" and refused to imitate measures enforced by other European countries like lockdowns or school closures. The authorities were under fire from all sides for the inaction. Several hundred public health experts signed an open letter criticising the British government's plan as utter disregard for human lives. Although the British government later backtracked on its words and said "herd immunity" was only a scientific concept but not a strategy against the pandemic, its determination to control the pandemic has already been called into question. On the other side of the Atlantic, the outlook for the fight against the pandemic is similarly pessimistic in the United States.

Hong Kong has close contact with countries like the UK and the US. Many Hong Kong people study or live in these countries and Hong Kong students there are in their tens of thousands. It is expected that many Hong Kong students will return to the city in the short term to "flee from the pandemic". In countries like the UK and the US, the situation is uncertain, and people's anti-pandemic consciousness is low. The situation abroad is severe and complicated as countries vary in the vigour of anti-pandemic efforts. Hong Kong is in a passive position and can only reinforce its own quarantine and isolation measures.

Over the past few days, the Hong Kong government has issued a red travel alert on about 30 countries including the US, the UK and some other European countries, urging people to avoid travelling to these countries. Travellers from these countries are also required to undergo a compulsory home quarantine of 14 days upon arrival in Hong Kong.

There is no such thing as a perfect quarantine measure. As an international metropolis and a small but highly open economy, Hong Kong cannot cut all its ties with the outside. As the risk of cases coming from abroad increases, the pandemic may also worsen in Hong Kong later. The authorities must make the best efforts to ensure adequate anti-pandemic gear for frontline health workers, increase the capacity of virus testing and expand the capacity of quarantine facilities. At the same time, citizens must keep up with their anti-pandemic efforts. One should not act recklessly because of "weariness" over the prolonged battle against the pandemic. The pandemic is literally a test of Hong Kong people's civism and sense of responsibility.

明報社評2020.03.17：外國輸入病例驟增 疫情考驗公民素質

全球疫情加劇，外國累計確診病例及死亡人數首度超過中國，近期香港確診個案大多屬外國輸入，衛生防護中心認為本港已出現第二波爆發，未來一段時間，預料不少港人和留學生陸續從歐美返港，輸入病例可能顯著增加，社會上下絕對不能鬆懈。部分國家「佛系抗疫」，未有積極作為，香港面對外部疫情，處境被動，防疫工作必須從緊從嚴。當局有必要加強檢疫隔離措施和配套，市民亦要負起應有責任，避免不必要的外遊，倘若真的迫不得已要到外地辦事，回港後亦應自律遵守隔離規定。疫症當前，正是考驗公民素質之時。

截至昨天，中國以外全球各地確診病例，合計已超過8.7萬宗，死亡人數則升至3241，相比之下，中國累計確診病例接近8.1萬，共有3213人死亡。世衛形容歐洲刻下成為了疫情「震央」，意德法西確診數字急升，瑞士英國疫情亦有失控之虞。上周英國政府提出容讓大量人口染病藉以建立「群體免疫」，拒絕仿效其他歐洲國家封城停課，各方炮轟當局放棄作為，數百名公共衛生專家聯署，批評英國政府的主張實際是草菅人命。雖然英國政府之後改變口風，聲稱「群體免疫」只是科學概念而非抗疫策略，可是當局控疫的決心，已備受質疑。大西洋彼岸的美國，疫情同樣未許樂觀。

英美等地與香港有緊密來往，不少港人在當地讀書或生活，留學生數以萬計，預料短期內將有很多港生回來「避疫」。眼下英美等地疫情不明，防疫意識亦不足。外部疫情嚴峻複雜，各國控疫力度鬆緊不一，香港處境被動，唯有加強檢疫隔離措施。

過去數天，港府已向美國、英國和歐陸約30個國家發出紅色外遊警示，呼籲市民避免前往，同時要求由這些國家抵港的人，須接受家居強制檢疫14天。

世上沒有滴水不漏的檢疫措施，香港作為國際都會和高度開放的小型經濟體，難以隔絕與外界聯繫。外國輸入病例風險增加，本港疫情稍後可能加劇，當局必須設法確保前線醫護有充足防疫裝備，政府也應設法提升病毒測試處理能力、擴大檢疫中心設施容量。與此同時，市民也要堅持防疫，不能因為抗疫戰曠日持久，出現「厭戰」情緒，率性而為。今次疫情正是考驗港人公德心和責任心的時候。

■Glossary

ramp up : to make sth increase in amount

spike : a sudden large increase in sth

backtrack : to change an earlier statement, opinion or promise because of pressure from sb/sth