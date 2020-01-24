Australian in HK : Arrival health card is a joke

Hong Kong's current arrival health card is in the same category. No proof of identification is required. False names, addresses and phone numbers can easily be used. A useless exercise.

Also pointless is the question "Have you been to (China, Iran, Italy etc) in the past two weeks?" No one need tell the truth. There is no checking of travel records.

Stopping the virus is a serious business, not a game. Hong Kong's current arrival card is a waste of time, money and personnel.

■Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm