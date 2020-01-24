John Larrysson's Column : Problems created by Post-positive adjectives

The possessive is also complicated and needs to be described without automatically adding an apostrophe S ( 'S ) to the end of the combined term. The form in the first sentence below is technically correct, but not used. The sentence is confusing! It isn't clear if the car belongs to the attorney-general or is a general-car belonging to an attorney. The second sentence, is clear and technically correct but not used. The third sentence isn't technically correct, but its more commonly used. There is no clear solution.

*This is the attorney's general car.

This is the car belonging to the attorney-general.

*This is the attorney-general's car.

* Error used as an example

Using the adjective after the noun is appropriate for official government functions. So the meaning can vary for the same word depending on the position in which it is used.

She is looking for a responsible man who would be a good husband.

The police are looking for the man responsible for the crime.

Remember that the plural is placed on the noun, no matter what the order. Post-positive terms must be explained to use the possessive, without simply adding 'S. While it is normal for the adjective to go before the noun in English, it isn't always the case. Be careful out there, but be tolerant of other's mistakes.

