Editorial : China's Green Card proposals

Thanks to rapid economic development and increasing levels of international integration, people moving to China have been rising sharply in numbers. The United Nations estimates that as many as 720 thousand foreign people have moved to China in recent years. If people on temporary stays are also included, the number might exceed one million. However, it is estimated that merely over 20 thousand green cards have been issued by China since 2004. Many applicants have expressed hope that the Chinese authorities can ease restrictions appropriately and speed up the processes for examining and approving applications. The Ministry of Justice published an exposure draft on February 27 and launched a one-month consultation exercise. However, as the ministry had not provided adequate explanation and the proposed new ordinance did contain clauses that sought to lower the threshold, netizens opposed it almost in unison.

Most of those who oppose the ordinance might do so because they do not understand it. They are worried that African people currently staying in China illegally will "blacken" the yellow race. Some have expressed worries on an even higher level. Due to a lack of cheap labour, Europe has brought in a lot of immigrants. These opponents are worried that China will follow in Europe's footsteps and that the ethnic and religious differences will result in conflicts between immigrants and people of Han ethnicity. This, they worry, will become factors in social instability. These worries are alarmist, as both the existing clauses and the proposed new ones target people who possess special academic qualifications and skills in key industries of China's development and who have been staying in China legally for a long period of time. They do not apply to non-skilled workers unconditionally.

The criterion for the issuance of a green card is that it must target "urgently needed talent" in key industries for the country's development, people in senior management of a high and new technology company, or scholars who are above the rank of assistant professors. The government also considers the number of years for which they have stayed in China and has specific requirements for their yearly incomes. For example, someone who qualifies must have worked in China for four years consecutively, must have stayed for not fewer than two years, must earn a salary six times that of the local average and must provide proof of tax payments and good credit record. It is not clear the average salary of which position will be used for the calculation. But the theory that these applicants will compete with locals for jobs does not hold water.

Judging from the strict criteria for approving green card applications in the past, some of the reasons for opposition to the proposal are not based on reasonable grounds. However, at a time of the serious outbreak of a disease, any matter that might interfere with the fight against it should not be proposed in order to avoid unnecessary trouble. The right thing to do now is to shelve the new ordinance and charge the departments concerned with the provision of adequate information and explanation to dispel unnecessary doubts and worries before the ordinance is proposed again. Otherwise, the introduction of talent, which is itself a reasonable objective, will fall through because of unnecessary arguments.

■Glossary生字

hold water : If a reason, argument or explanation holds water, it is true

shelve : to decide not to continue with a plan, either for a short time or permanently

fall through : to not be completed, or not happen