【明報專訊】A week or so ago Chadwick said something that hurt Timothy's feelings. "And he's been acting up ever since," Chadwick said. "He refuses to accept my apology." I asked Timothy what Chadwick said to cause him to act up. "How would I know? It was more than a week ago that he said it!" he replied. As I leave them to settle their differences (解決彼此分歧), I can tell you that in this case act up refers to displaying (顯露) one's feelings in a strong and determined way.