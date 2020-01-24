Mona's Musings : Free books amid the outbreak

From the novel they bought as university students to the latest reference they purchased for work, from the picture book we read together back in my early days to the guidebook they acquired in the pre-internet era for their honeymoon. Very few were spared.

Books are footprints of our life stages. My parents, in their mellow age, were determined to create space for the future. But this episode of biblio-eradication remains one of my worst nightmares. For a while, I decided to stop purchasing books for fear of having to part with (捨棄) them like that one day.

Of course I failed. Slowly but steadily, books continued to fill my shelf. Sadly, they weren't very successful in competing for my time. Against the myriad of distractions the world had to offer, books retreated to the background and became the all-time wall-art of my room.

The coronavirus miraculously altered the situation. As information relentlessly closed in from everywhere, the world became a discontinued story — each fraction screaming for attention. Especially after a volatile period of social unrest earlier last year, I was at my wits' ends dealing with piecemeal information. I anxiously searched for coherent narratives that would allow my mind to recuperate. I turned to books.

As a result, I finally completed the seven book series of The Lord of the Rings, which had sat on my shelf since high school. A birthday gift from my aunt who could barely read English, the series has always held special weight (重要性；「分量」).

Also on the shelf are a range of journalistic investigations, from organ donation to population ageing to island geology — topics I once dreamt of covering as a writer. For now, I shall remain a diligent reader.

There are also books in different languages I have attempted to learn. Some are still pleasant to read, while others present themselves as alien tongues to me. Perhaps the human mind is like a computer with limited capacity. It cannot hold onto everything it once saved.

The joy of reading one's own book collection is immense. Past interests and plans resurfaced while new thoughts are formed in the process.

Amid the outbreak, I'd like to share the blessings with my readers. Here is the deal — write to me about your life under the threat of coronavirus. Vent about anything you are unhappy about. In return, I'll give you a book from my shelf specific to your words.

My shelf contains both English and Chinese books. If you have a preferred language, please specify it in your email. The offer lasts as long as my mind is unchanged. Alternatively, if you'd like to contribute to my shelf, welcome to email me as well.

