Editorial : A coronavirus pandemic

This is the first time the WHO has declared a pandemic since 2009, when there was an outbreak of swine flu. This is also the first pandemic caused by a coronavirus. The swine flu pandemic back then resulted in mass infections, but only hundreds of thousands were killed on a mortality rate of 0.02%. COVID-19, in comparison, has a mortality rate of around 1% according to initial estimates. A pandemic is no doubt worrying. However, there are two points that must be considered. First, the declaration of a pandemic only means that the virus is spreading in many countries simultaneously. It does not mean that it is more deadly. Second, there is still a chance to control it. An average of one out of two influenza infections is asymptomatic, meaning that there is no way of preventing it. Though asymptomatic transmission is also possible for COVID-19, it does not account for as high a proportion as influenza. This means there is still a chance to curb the transmission through large-scale testing and quarantine.

After the WHO declared a pandemic, US president Donald Trump gave a televised national address, announcing a 30-day ban beginning on Friday midnight on all European tourists' entry into the US with the exception of those from the UK. None of the US's European allies had been notified in advance. This is the first time direct contacts between the US and Europe have been suspended since the Second World War. Donald Trump might think that this is a decisive measure against the outbreak, but in effect it has triggered conflicts between Europe and the US. It is not known whether the European Union, greatly dissatisfied, will take any countermeasures. An atmosphere of pessimism is pervading the markets, which are worried that the White House's decision to close borders will add to the plight of the European and US economies. Last night (March 12) European and US stocks plunged 8 to 10% at one time. US stocks have fallen by over 20% within less than half a month, dipping into bear market territory for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic is unprecedented. The situation around the world is full of uncertainties. If the greatest uncertainty was in Wuhan and China before, now it is in the US. The West had treated the outbreak with a self-centred world view with a dichotomy between the "core" and the "periphery", believing that the outbreak only happened in "peripheral regions" such as China. However, there is no such thing as a watertight quarantine and border closure measure. All of a sudden the outbreak spread from the "periphery" to the "core" in the West, with Italy being the breach. Germany, France, the UK and Spain have seen an outbreak one after another. But it can at least be seen that Europe is making an all-out effort to control the outbreak. But Washington's epidemic control measures are full of loopholes. For one thing, facts like the scale of the local outbreak remain unclear. By downplaying the situation and pointing the finger at others, the Trump administration has aroused worries that the situation is deteriorating rapidly in the US.

There has been much delay in virus-testing in the US. This has inevitably led to scepticism about the authorities' commitment. Many lives will be lost if there are people who want to fool themselves and others into believing that there will be fewer confirmed cases if fewer people are tested when handling the outbreak.

明報社評2020.03.13：疫症大流行力挽狂瀾 美成最大不確定因素

新型肺炎全球大流行，世衛總幹事譚德塞對部分國家嚴重不作為深以為憂。人類史上從未見過冠狀病毒引發的大流行，疫情發展充滿變數，全球影響難料，眼下最大的不確定性在美國。

今次是2009年豬流感後，世衛再次宣布大流行，也是首度有冠狀病毒疫症大流行。當年豬流感大流行，感染者雖眾，惟奪命大約數十萬，死亡率為0.02%，相比之下，COVID-19死亡率初步估計大約1%。疫症全球大流行，難免叫人憂心，然而有兩點必須留意，首先，大流行只意味疫情在全球多國同時擴散，不代表病毒更致命；二是今次疫情仍有控制機會。流感病毒傳播，平均每兩宗病例中，便有一宗是在沒有病徵下傳播，根本無從防控；COVID-19雖有隱形傳播情况，惟比例未如流感般高，意味仍有機會透過大規模檢測隔離遏阻。

世衛宣布大流行不久，美國總統特朗普發表全國電視講話，宣布周五深夜起，禁止英國以外的所有歐洲旅客入境美國30天，一眾歐陸盟國事前一無所知。今次是二戰後美歐兩地首度中斷直接往來，特朗普也許認為這是果斷防疫措施，惟實際效果卻是觸發歐美摩擦，歐盟大為不滿，未知有否反擊措施；市場悲觀情緒瀰漫，擔心白宮封關決定令歐美經濟雪上加霜，昨晚歐美股市一度急瀉8%至10%。美股不足半月下跌超過兩成，是2008年金融海嘯後再度進入熊市。

冠狀病毒大流行前所未見，全球疫情充滿變數，若說早期最大不確定性在武漢和中國，現在最大不確定性則在美國。西方看待今次疫情，之前大抵本着「核心—邊陲」的自我中心世界觀出發，認為疫情只發生在中國等「邊陲」地區，然而世上沒有滴水不漏的檢疫封關措施，疫情突然從「邊陲」蔓延到西方這個「核心」，意大利成了歐洲的缺口，德法英西等相繼爆疫，惟至少各方都看到，歐洲正傾力控制疫情，可是華府控疫工作卻是漏洞百出，就連美國疫情規模有多大等真相，至今仍不清不楚；特朗普政府淡化疫情、一味將矛頭指向外人，令人擔心美國疫情嚴重惡化。

美國病毒檢測延宕多時，難免令人質疑當局是否有心去做。如果有人抱着「驗得少確診少」的自欺欺人心態處理疫情，將會害死很多人。

■Glossary

asymptomatic : having no symptoms

dichotomy : the separation that exists between two groups or things that are completely opposite to and different from each other

periphery : the outer edge of a particular area