A Little English : The little island 3

The island felt quite lonely and so when it finally came across another real island, it was very happy. But this happiness was short-lived as the other island was grumpy and shouted, "Go away! All my people left a long time ago after they destroyed the plants and animals. There's nothing here except stones." So the island continued on its lonesome route and ended up in the polar region.

"Oh no, it's freezing here! It's unbearable. Why did I leave my warm, sunny spot? The world's a big place but it doesn't seem to have any room for the homeless! If only I could go back, I'd behave differently. I won't complain and make such a fuss over everything. I'll learn to be more tolerant of others and not just expect them to tolerate me all the time. I realise I'm only a very small island and must adapt to survive."

This and more the island promised as the arctic ice froze around it and it was about to be trapped. Suddenly, CRACK! The island awoke to find itself in its old location, just off the coast of the Big Land, in warm water. What a relief! It had all been just a bad dream.

■Useful vocabulary

I ① can't stand 不能承受 that critic — his arrogance is ② insufferable 難以忍受的.

① Alternatives to can't stand:

‧can't put up with 不能忍受

‧am fed up with 被……煩透

② Alternatives to insufferable:

‧unbearable = not bearable 難以忍受的

‧intolerable = not tolerable 無法容忍的

‧unacceptable = not acceptable 不能接受的

■Something to discuss

Many people try to change others instead of changing themselves. Why do you think this is so? How do you feel when others try to change you?

Text: A Lamb