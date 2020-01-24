Common Nonsense : Twilight of twisted idols

Most recently he has asked whether our ardent expectation of the legal profession and judiciary being the resilient guardians against the encroachments by the Chinese authorities of our fundamental rights and ways of life is justified. He is diligent and his diligence does not afford him the luxury of uninformed optimism. He considers and even lauds that our legal profession and judiciary, braving all the hard times and rough waters since the resumption of the exercise of sovereignty by China, have been largely exerting resilience and pioneering legal changes for better preservation of our rights and freedoms, defining the revered quality of justice in the public eye. However, our political and legal landscape is turning increasingly thorny and thuggish. Unlearned legislators find it marketable to criticise court judgements so as to promote their monotonous version of "family values" and "the national interest". The insidious government armed with its overt agenda of selling the extradition bill unscrupulously cashed in on the reputation of our judicial independence and integrity by hideously and wrongly inflating judicial scrutiny in the process of the proposed extradition proceedings. In the stormy days the spokesman of the central authorities or even the chairman of the republic would simply make it very plain that they just want the judiciary to fall into their party line, trampling on any residue of their promise of the "One Country, Two Systems" framework.

However, these are already the staples of the daily mudslinging thrust onto the legal profession and judiciary. We got progressively alerted to it. What my friend worries more about is the backsliding of the rule of law from within. By "rule of law backsliding" he quoted Laurent Pech and Kim Lane Scheppele, both European political scientists,

"(A process) through which elected public authorities deliberately implement governmental blueprints which aim to systematically weaken, annihilate, or capture internal checks on power with the view of dismantling the liberal democratic state and entrenching the long-term rule of the dominant party."

Such a process (except that the central authorities and the SAR administration are never elected institutions in the proper sense), ranging from stripping the elected seats off Legco by disqualifications to handing out free masks to the establishment fire brigade exclusively, has been rolled out visibly for some time if we are not turning a blind eye. My friend continued that we the legal profession and the judiciary are somehow idolised (perhaps rightly). However, while the spectre of the backsliding is always haunting, we are seeing not the beacon but the twilight of the idolised. His piece is thus unmistakably titled "Twilight of the Idolised", collected in China's National Security: Endangering Hong King's Rule of Law?, a most recently published volume of scholarly articles authored by mainly Hong King legal academics (Hart, 2020) (A declaration of interest: Neither my friend nor the publisher sent me a review copy!)

It's all too transparent that my friend is nodding towards Friedrich Nietzsche's Twilight of the Idols. I always find that Nietzsche's works are more aphorisms than arguments. Be that as it may, aphorisms are sometimes more uplifting than arguments. For example, Nietzsche claimed in the preface to his Twilight of the Idols,

"It is quite an achievement to stay cheerful in the middle of a depressing business ... what could be more important than cheerfulness? Nothing gets done without a dose of high spirits. The only proof of strength is an excess of strength." (I quoted from Judith Norman's translation published under the Cambridge Texts in the History of Philosophy series.)

Nietzsche did not care to put the above sayings in context and we are entirely free to borrow them to fortify our resolve to guard against the unwanted and unwarranted backsliding of our rule of law. At the end of the day we do need the excess of strength to prove our strength, don't we?

What were the idols in Nietzsche's eyes? German? Reason? Christianity? God? Socrates? Nietzsche was only implicit, though he's explicit in holding out that his Twilight of the Idols "is a great declaration of war; and as far as sounding out idols is concerned, this time they are not just idols of our age but eternal idols, and they will be touched here with a hammer as with a tuning fork..." His theme, if any, is a re-evaluation of all values!

My friend is not asking us to re-evaluate all the values of our legal profession and judiciary as we all presumably value the spirits and principles of our common law system high and dear. I think, on the contrary, he's lamenting that the idolised guardians of our rule of law would be subject to the re-evaluation by the powerful according to their new values of politics and the political which are alien to those of the common law. Our legal profession and the judiciary would then become the twisted idols apt for the manoeuvre of the tyranny. They would then become idolised by "the ideal subject of totalitarian rule ... (being) people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction and the distinction between true and false no longer exist." My friend finished his piece with the preceding quotation from Hannah Arendt, an intellectual idol still exerting a beacon of hope against totalitarian rule.

■By Lawrence Lau 劉偉聰

​Lawrence is a life debater who has to debate with his life. Being a barrister makes him a living while reading and writing gives him a life. This is his cat 寅恪.